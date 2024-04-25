Protoconcept Golf Presents Newly Refined Forged Hybrid Irons - CO1.5TH
-This Tour-spec hybrid forged iron launches exceptionally high with more ball speed and is easier to hit a than long iron-
Our engineers reconstructed the previous CO1.5 forged hybrid long iron and made significant improvements for superior ball flight and spin performance”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PROTOCONCEPT GOLF, a luxury Japanese golf club designer and manufacturer, introduces its latest addition to the new 2024 product line-up, the CO1.5TH. A forged hybrid iron that is designed for a combination of playability and spin performance.
— Yasufumi Kawasaki, Founder of PROTOCONCEPT GOLF
“Our engineers reconstructed the previous CO1.5 forged hybrid long iron and made significant improvements for superior ball flight and spin performance,” said Yasufumi Kawasaki, Founder of PROTOCONCEPT GOLF. “We’re excited to release the new CO1.5TH forged hybrid iron. Golfers are going to appreciate how easy these irons are to launch for increased distance and with total control.”
The new C01.5TH features a hollow body with a dynamic face that generates immense ball speeds to carry the ball farther. The center of gravity is strategically positioned to promote playability with a controlled ball flight and is easy to launch. Now, golfers can get the distance of a fairway wood but can hold the green with precision and style. The new C01.5TH maintains the striking Tour-inspired low-profile head aesthetic from its predecessor.
“The C01.5TH does feature a Tour-inspired head with its overall appearance and specifications, but it is designed also for forgiveness, which is important for all golfers, no matter the handicap,” said Marcy Kamoda, CEO of PROTOCONCEPT GOLF.
The improved hollow-body and Tour-inspired head shape of the C01.5TH features a dynamic, strong, and responsive SAE8655 steel face used for improved distance performance and power. The refined but ample C01.5TH sole provides remarkable forgiveness and accuracy.
The new C01.5TH features a slightly thicker top line for weighting purposes and to accommodate the perfectly placed center of gravity which provides forgiveness, maneuverability, and overall better ball striking.
The C01.5TH forged hybrid irons are offered in #3 and #4 and are now in-stock and available. They retail for $499.00 each. As with all PROTOCONCEPT GOLF products there are many shafts, club lengths, lie, and grip options for a highly custom and personal fit. Please see here for all the options and specifications: PROTOCONCEPT GOLF C01.5TH Forged Hybrid Iron (#3, #4). And can be purchased at an exclusive PROTOCONCEPT GOLF dealer: PROTOCONCEPT Golf - Store Locator
PROTOCONCEPT GOLF produces golf equipment that feature classic, artistic, and timeless designs which feature premium materials and are finished with the highest level of craftsmanship possible. Their TOUR inspired line of golf equipment helps golfers to improve at any level.
About PROTOCONCEPT GOLF:
Golf manufacturers design and develop golf equipment specifically for golf professionals. These highly specialized golf clubs and concepts are offered as a prototype exclusively for the golf professional and never for the amateur golfer. This was the genesis for PROTOCONCEPT GOLF.
The “PROTO” in PROTOCONCEPT is an abbreviation for “PROTOTYPE.” NOW, amateurs of all levels can play and enjoy the same equipment or prototypes that were once only available for golf professionals.
PROTOCONCEPT GOLF, launched in 2019, is a high-profile luxury Japanese golf club manufacturer that has transitioned it’s resources and management to North America. The highly sought-after brand will be managed by Smiling Ducks, Inc.
PROTOCONCEPT GOLF forged irons have received the coveted Golf Digest “Hot List” award every year since the company’s inception. The PROTOCONCEPT GOLF professional staff include Lydia Ko, Haeji Kang, Ryuji Imada, and Chia Cheng. Their handcrafted line of forged golf clubs is available at exclusive dealers which include Cool Clubs, Urban Golf Performance, and online at Fairway Jockey.
For more information, visit www.protoconceptgolf.com

