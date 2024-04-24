Apply now for a Consolidated Residential Building Permit Review Grant

The Washington State Department of Commerce is accepting applications for consolidated permit review under the Local Project Review Act. Grants of up to $187,500 will be provided to local governments to aid in streamlining residential building permit review and to help remove barriers to housing development. Applications are due Friday, May 31, 2024, by 5:00 p.m.

Funding eligibility

All towns, cities and counties are eligible for this program. Funding will be provided on a first come first served basis until funds are exhausted. Applicants must meet certain criteria to qualify for funding. Please review the grant instructions prior to submitting an application. Eligible costs may include those associated with the following activities:

Costs to a jurisdiction to provide technical peer review of an application for conformity within the requirements of the Local Project Review Act, section RCW 36.70B.070.

Contracting with a third-party business to conduct the consolidated permit review or as additional inspection staff.

Contracting with outside assistance to audit development regulations to identify and correct barriers to housing development.

Expenses necessary for staff/consultant time to process changes to codes in order to comply with the 45-90 day permit decision timelines, fee guidance, or other requirements of the grant.

Application Materials

Pre-application workshop

Commerce is hosting an online pre-application workshop to provide more information about this grant opportunity and how to apply. Attendance is not required, but you must register to attend.

Background

In 2023, SB 5290 amended the Local Project Review Act to help streamline permit review for local cities and counties in an effort to address housing shortages across the state. As a part of that change, Commerce is required to provide a grant to jurisdictions that helps consolidate residential building permit review, RCW 36.70B.240.

Questions?

Please contact Jo Anne Wright or Catherine McCoy. Visit Commerce’s Local Project Review webpage for more information.