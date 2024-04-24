Official Media Statement: Media Invited to Inaugural Fishing for Conservation Course with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

Date: May 8 and 9

Time: May 8: 3 — 7 p.m.

May 9: 9 a.m. — noon (optional)

Who: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

What: Inaugural Fishing for Conservation Course

Where: A.E. Wood Fish Hatchery

507 Staples Rd, San Marcos, Texas 78666

SAN MARCOS –Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is hosting an inaugural Fishing for Conservation course designed specifically for media professionals. The course provides in-depth knowledge about the recreational, environmental, economic, and quality of life benefits associated with fishing in Texas.

Course highlights include:

Historical Significance & Conservation Importance: Explore the history of fishing in Texas and its connection to ongoing conservation efforts.

The first day of the course features presentations on the topics above followed by an optional kayak and fishing trip on the second day. The trip takes place on the nearby San Marcos River and uses leased river public access sites through TPWD’s River Access and Conservation Areas (RACA) program.

Media who would like to attend and secure a spot should RSVP by email to Jason Mercer at Jason.mercer@tpwd.texas.gov. Space for the course is limited.