Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,884 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,373 in the last 365 days.

Official Media Statement: Media Invited to Inaugural Fishing for Conservation Course with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours, 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

Date: May 8 and 9

Time: May 8: 3 — 7 p.m.
           May 9: 9 a.m. — noon (optional)

Who: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

What: Inaugural Fishing for Conservation Course

Where: A.E. Wood Fish Hatchery

507 Staples Rd, San Marcos, Texas 78666

SAN MARCOS –Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is hosting an inaugural Fishing for Conservation course designed specifically for media professionals. The course provides in-depth knowledge about the recreational, environmental, economic, and quality of life benefits associated with fishing in Texas.

Course highlights include:

  • Historical Significance & Conservation Importance: Explore the history of fishing in Texas and its connection to ongoing conservation efforts.
  • Health Advantages of Angling: Discover the well-documented physical and mental health benefits associated with fishing.
  • TPWD Initiatives: Gain insights into our multifaceted approach to supporting recreational fishing and natural resources management.
  • Hands-on Learning & Hatchery Tour: Immerse yourself in practical fishing techniques and explore a TPWD fish hatchery firsthand.
  • Media Resource Access: Learn how to access and utilize a wealth of media resources available from TPWD.

The first day of the course features presentations on the topics above followed by an optional kayak and fishing trip on the second day. The trip takes place on the nearby San Marcos River and uses leased river public access sites through TPWD’s River Access and Conservation Areas (RACA) program.

Media who would like to attend and secure a spot should RSVP by email to Jason Mercer at Jason.mercer@tpwd.texas.gov. Space for the course is limited.

You just read:

Official Media Statement: Media Invited to Inaugural Fishing for Conservation Course with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more