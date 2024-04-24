Octave Holdings and Investments names Jonathan Dubovsky as EVP, Investment Management, Operations and Leasing
EINPresswire.com/ -- Octave Holdings and Investments, a leading privately held real estate firm, is pleased to announce that, Jonathan Dubovsky, has joined the team as Executive Vice President, Investment Management, Operations and Leasing.
Mr. Dubovsky brings over 20 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry with a concentrated focus on a broad spectrum of retail assets, including unanchored, grocery, neighborhood, and power centers as well as mixed-use projects incorporating retail into office and residential.
Prior to joining Octave, Mr. Dubovsky worked for some of the leading real estate companies including The Ardent Companies, a $2.5 billion real estate private equity firm, where he oversaw the leasing and management of a national retail portfolio. In addition, Jonathan formalized and managed a strategic Asset Management division responsible for investments in office, industrial, retail, and student housing assets. Prior to Ardent, Jonathan was the Managing Director at The Shopping Center Group, where he oversaw a diverse advisory services team responsible for 27 million+ square feet of existing and development retail assets.
Mr. Dubovsky’s experience encompasses the full business lifecycle from acquisitions, strategy, process improvement, leasing, operations management, and dispositions. At Octave, Mr. Dubovsky will utilize his years of industry experience and relationships to manage Octave’s commercial retail portfolio overseeing the leasing, operation, and asset management of Octave’s current retail portfolio, consisting of 35 assets.
Mr. Dubovsky commented, "I am excited to join the Octave team and have the opportunity to enhance Octave’s existing property management and leasing operations, bringing my years of industry experience to add significant value to Octave’s investments."
Sridhar Marupudi, Octave’s CEO said, "We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan to the Octave family. His vast industry knowledge and operational experience will help us streamline our operations and continue our drive to be the best in class for all of our stakeholders, including tenants, investors, and service providers.”
“We look forward to adding Jonathan’s expertise to expand our in-house capabilities and strengthen our dedicated transactional, and operational teams,” said Parth Munshi, Octave’s EVP and General Counsel.
About Octave
Octave Holdings and Investments, LLC is a privately held real estate investment company that owns, operates and/or manages, a portfolio of over 45 commercial real estate assets in 14 states valued at over $650 million.
Octave’s mission is to create an extraordinary investment experience leveraging our proven real estate strategies, our intuitive and dynamic investor portal, and our unparalleled customer experience.
Octave and its affiliates seek to deliver above average returns to their stakeholders by implementing a disciplined investment strategy, developing and maintaining strategic partnerships throughout the commercial real estate industry, and maintaining an alignment of interests with investors.
