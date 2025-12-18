Octave Holdings and Investments Acquires Town Crossing and Pine Tree Plaza

Pine Tree Plaza

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Octave Holdings and Investments, LLC is pleased to announce that its Octave Realty Fund X, LLC completed the acquisitions of Town Crossing and Pine Tree Plaza for $45.4 million.TOWN CROSSINGTown Crossing is a 104,038 square foot center located in Richmond, Virginia. Town Crossing is 91% occupied and features a mix of national tenants including Burlington, Michaels, PopShelf, Advance Auto, Hibbett Sports, among others.The center is located along the heavily trafficked Midlothian Turnpike that has excellent demographics with high incomes and a dense population. Town Crossing is located adjacent to the Chesterfield Town Center and across the street from a new Whole Foods anchored development.“Town Crossing is a great center in a growing submarket with upside potential,” said Scott Henard, Octave’s Executive Vice President and Head of Acquisitions. “We are excited to be able to add value for our investors by leasing up the existing vacancies, enhancing tenancy and driving NOI!”Zia Rahman, Octave’s Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, commented “We are thrilled to add Town Crossing as our first retail center in Virginia! It has great demographics and upside that meets our disciplined investment criteria, and we look forward to adding more properties like this to our portfolio.”PINE TREE PLAZAPine Tree Plaza is a 184,834 square foot center that is the dominant grocery shadow-anchored center located in Janesville, Wisconsin. It is located at the highly trafficked interchange of I-90 and Route 14 with over 90,000 vehicles per day. The center is anchored by HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, Boot Barn, Burlington, Michaels, Petco, Old Navy and a variety of additional regional and national tenants, and is shadow-anchored by Aldi, Home Depot, Walmart Supercenter and Sam’s Club.“Pine Tree is the most desirable center in Janesville with a solid national tenant lineup and strong tenant sales. In addition to great shadow tenants driving traffic to the center, there is additional population growth that will add to the consumer base in the market” said,” said Scott Henard.ABOUT OCTAVEOctave Holdings and Investments, LLC is a privately held real estate investment company that owns, operates, and manages, a portfolio of over 50 commercial real estate assets in fifteen states valued at approximately $1 Billion.Octave’s mission is to empower individuals and institutions to achieve financial freedom through strategic investments in tangible commercial real estate assets. We are dedicated to creating sustainable passive income streams while fostering transparency and trust. Our innovative platform is designed to provide clear insights and seamless management of your investments, ensuring that our clients can confidently navigate their financial journeys with us. Together, we build wealth, nurture community, and unlock the full potential of real estate investment.

