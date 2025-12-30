Octave Holdings & Investments and BNW Developments to co-develop Tonino Lamborghini Residences in the UAE

Tonino Lamborghini Residences Launch—UAE Tonino Lamborghini Residences Tonino Lamborghini Residences Team

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Octave Holdings & Investments (Octave), a US based privately held real estate investment company that owns, operates, and manages, a portfolio of over 50 commercial real estate assets in fifteen states, announced a strategic partnership with BNW Developments (BNW)—Ras Al Khaimah’s (RAK's) largest private real estate developer—to co-develop the Tonino Lamborghini Residences.This collaboration marks the 5th project under Octave’s strategic joint venture with BNW, and the first project in which Octave will serve as the co-developer. It continues Octave’s expansion into the UAE’s prestigious branded luxury residential sector to provide its investor community with access to exclusive international investment opportunities.Project OverviewLocated on Al Marjan Island, Tonino Lamborghini Residences will feature 377 apartments including studios, one, two, and three-bedroom residences, alongside villas, penthouses, and mansions. This development reflects the internationally recognized Tonino Lamborghini design philosophy, characterized by bold architectural lines, precision detailing, and timeless Italian elegance.Market OpportunityRas Al Khaimah is rapidly emerging as a global luxury tourism and investment destination. The UAE has set a target of 5 million annual visitors by 2030, supported by large-scale infrastructure and hospitality developments. A key catalyst is the Wynn Al Marjan Island integrated resort, scheduled to open in 2027, and expected to become the first licensed gaming resort in the GCC.Leadership and Strategic VisionOctave Holdings & Investments was co-founded by Sridhar Marupudi, Chief Executive Officer, and Zia Rahman, Chief Strategy Officer. Together, they have delivered diversified passive-income solutions supported by a disciplined investment strategy. BNW Developments is led by Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman & Founder, and Dr. Vivek Anand Oberoi, Co-Founder & Managing Director. Under their leadership, BNW Developments has expanded its development portfolio to exceed AED 32 billion in gross development value, earning recognition for architectural innovation, luxury positioning, and global brand partnerships.Investment AccessThrough this joint venture, Octave is offering its investor community access to participate in the Tonino Lamborghini Residences project, aligning branded luxury real estate with long-term portfolio diversification strategies. Investors interested in learning more are encouraged to contact Octave to explore how this opportunity aligns with their investment objectives.About Octave Holdings & InvestmentsOctave Holdings and Investments, LLC is a privately held real estate investment company that owns, operates, and manages, a portfolio of over 50 commercial real estate assets in fifteen states valued at approximately $1 billion. Its mission is to empower individuals and institutions to achieve financial freedom through strategic investments in tangible commercial real estate assets. Octave is dedicated to creating sustainable passive income streams while fostering transparency and trust. Its innovative platform is designed to provide clear insights and seamless management of investments, ensuring clients can confidently navigate their financial journeys.About BNW DevelopmentsBNW Developments is a premier real estate developer in the UAE with a bold AED 32+ billion portfolio in gross development value, led by Chairman and Founder Ankur Aggarwal and Managing Director and Co-Founder Dr. Vivek Anand Oberoi. Its elite team of 500+ professionals blends design intelligence with an investor-first strategy to deliver ultra-luxury developments that fuse legacy with returns. It serves HNIs, global investors, and leading financial institutions. Driven by intent, trust, and transformative scale, BNW is shaping the future of real estate, setting new benchmarks in quality, sustainability, and sophistication.

