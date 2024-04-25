ATI Summit Brings Together Leaders in Automotive Tech & Investments on June 10th
AutoTech Investments Summit and VIP Dinner 6/10/24 in Marina del Rey
ATI fills a need in the AutoTech landscape: An intimate gathering where entrepreneurs, investors, and dealers converge to explore the topics most relevant to all parties.”MARINA DEL REY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated AutoTech Investments Summit (ATI) is back, poised to bring together industry leaders, innovators, and investors for unparalleled networking and insights. Set to take place on June 10, 2024, at the prestigious Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey, this event promises to be a catalyst for driving innovation and growth in the automotive technology sector.
— Steve Greenfield, Founder of Automotive Ventures
In collaboration with CXAUTO, ATI will host an exclusive one-day summit and VIP dinner on Monday, June 10, before CXAUTO begins on Tuesday, June 11. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to participate in both events and gain valuable insights from two decades of customer experience and digital marketing expertise at the CXAUTO Summit Series.
To learn more about the CXAUTO event, visit tlsummits.com.
"ATI fills a need in the AutoTech landscape: An intimate gathering where entrepreneurs, investors, and dealers converge to explore the topics most relevant to all parties."
Steve Greenfield
Founder, Automotive Ventures
"It's truly inspiring to join the ranks of innovators at ATI, where pioneering minds converge to redefine automotive technology."
Nick Mottas
CEO and Co-Founder, HopDrive
ATI serves as a premier platform for fostering collaboration and exploring cutting-edge trends shaping the future of mobility. With a curated audience of top industry executives, startups, investors, and thought leaders, ATI offers a unique opportunity to connect with key stakeholders, forge strategic partnerships, and stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving landscape.
Key details for the ATI event:
Date: June 10, 2024
Time: 1:00 - 9:00 PM
Location: Ritz Carlton, Marina del Rey
The summit will feature engaging panel discussions, TED Talk-style presentations, and interactive sessions covering various topics, including emerging technologies, market trends, investment opportunities, and more. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights from industry experts, participate in dynamic networking opportunities, and discover the latest innovations driving the automotive industry forward.
Here are some of the distinguished speakers who will be sharing their insights and expertise at the AutoTech Investments Summit:
- Steve Greenfield, General Partner, Automotive Ventures
- Charlie Volgelheim, Creator Host Pilot, The Flying Car
- Michelle Denogean, CMO, Mindtrip
- Chase Fraser, Founding Partner, FM Capital
- Glenn Mercer, Independent Automotive Researcher
- Joe Shaker, CEO, TruVideo and Shaker Auto Group
- David Metter, Investor & Advisor, Board Member for HopDrive & TradePending
- Nick Mottas, CEO, Hopdrive
- Kyle Disher, CEO, Revdojo
These industry leaders and visionaries will cover various topics, offering invaluable perspectives on the latest trends, innovations, and opportunities in the automotive technology sector.
"It's always about the people. The roster of attendees at the ATI breakfast was as renowned and experienced as the presenters and panelists, making the networking conversations as valuable as the formal agenda. Anyone in the room could have taken the mic and provided experience, insight, and value for the entire group."
Kevin Tynan
Senior Automotive Analysis, Bloomberg Intelligence
AutoTech Investments Participating Companies include:
- Automotive Ventures
- TD Securities
- FM Capital
- HopDrive
- TruVideo
- RevDojo
- Plug
Don't miss your chance to participate in this exclusive event. You can sponsor, pitch your company, or request to speak. Request an invite today to secure your spot. Join us in unlocking new opportunities for innovation and growth in the automotive technology sector.
About AutoTech Investments (ATI):
Driven by Innovation. Fueled by Investors.
ATI is a modern roundtable that prioritizes the engagement of automotive tech and investment professionals. We’ve strategically curated an executive audience, cutting-edge content, and relevant industry trends. This event series yields significant opportunities for industry entrepreneurs by creating financial connections within the automotive industry.
For more information about the AutoTech Investments Summit, please visit https://autotechinvestments.com/.
About Automotive Ventures:
With over two decades of experience in the automotive technology sector, Automotive Ventures is a global seed-stage mobility investor partnering with exceptional founders. The firm is investing out of two venture funds and has made 27 investments since inception.
About Digital Rain:
Digital Rain is a full-service marketing agency specializing in creative and engaging automotive events.
April Rain
Digital Rain
+1 323-284-1899
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok