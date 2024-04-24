Leading Global Advocate for Disability Rights Dr. Victor Santiago Pineda Releases Documentary "Unconfined"
Exploring the Depths of Human Experience, "Unconfined" Debuts on Amazon, Roku, and Tubi
This documentary transcends my personal story to address the core elements of human existence—our challenges, our aspirations, and our resilient spirit.”BERKLEY, CA, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Victor Santiago Pineda, a celebrated disability rights advocate and filmmaker, announces the release of his latest documentary, "Unconfined," now available on major digital streaming platforms including Amazon, Roku, Apple TV, and Tubi. This introspective film delves into the essence of a fulfilling life through the lens of personal and societal transformation.
— Dr. Victor Santiago Pineda
"Unconfined" offers an intimate glimpse into Dr. Pineda's experiences and reflections during the isolating times of the COVID-19 pandemic. The documentary intertwines his day-to-day life, which relies on the support of a breathing machine, with profound insights into themes of inclusion, freedom, and resilience. It invites audiences to journey through his thoughts and challenges, underscoring a universal quest for meaning and connection. "Unconfined" serves not only as a documentary but also as a platform for dialogue about life's profound questions and the barriers we overcome in pursuit of fulfillment and dignity. The film features contributions from co-screenwriter and producer Zachary Kerschberg, along with a team of acclaimed producers, including Jon Amiel, Maria Florio, and Jim Lebrecht.
"This documentary transcends my personal story to address the core elements of human existence—our challenges, our aspirations, and our resilient spirit," says Dr. Pineda. "We are excited to share 'Unconfined' with a global audience and to inspire reflective dialogue on what it means to live a meaningful life."
Dr. Pineda's extensive contributions to the sustainability, disability advocacy, and inclusion global conversation and policy has earned him international acclaim. He has served in presidential appointments by former President Barack Obama and significantly contributed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and UN Habitat's New Urban Agenda. Recently appointed as the Executive Director of the Berkeley Center for Independent Living, Dr. Pineda focuses on building a future where everyone can thrive equally, reflecting his lifelong commitment to inclusion and empowerment.
Dr. Pineda's work has been featured at prestigious festivals such as the American Documentary Film Festival and the Newport Beach International Film Festival. His previous documentary, "Beauty Factory," achieved significant success, ranking as the #3 all-time bestseller on iTunes for Spanish Language Documentaries.
For more information about "Unconfined," its themes, streaming details, or to schedule an interview with Dr. Victor Santiago Pineda and the production team, please contact:
Neil Foote
Ascendant Group Branding
+1 214-448-3765
email us here