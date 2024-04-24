$3.2M Sterling Nature Center Completed in Cayuga County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of construction of the Sterling Nature Center and Resiliency Education Building. Cayuga County was awarded $3.2 million in grant funding through New York State’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) to complete the project. The Sterling Nature Center, located along two miles of Lake Ontario shoreline, is a public nature preserve and conservation area owned and operated by Cayuga County that encompasses more than 1,400 acres of land in the town of Sterling. The newly built interpretive center will provide enhanced climate resiliency, improve tourism, and promote environmental education in the region.

“Climate change is a reality we cannot afford to ignore, and New York is tackling the challenge head-on. As part of those efforts, we are working to rebuild, reimagine and protect the shoreline communities that were devastated by the high waters of 2019,” Governor Hochul said. “With strategic infrastructure investments, and through our partnership with local governments, we are seeing important community projects, like the Sterling Nature Center, come to fruition. This completed project is a testament to the great feats that can be accomplished when state and local government work together.”

The Sterling Nature Center is the largest nature preserve in the nine-county Central New York Region, with a service area that includes nearly 600,000 residents. It provides a uniquely diverse natural experience, combining more than nine miles of trails and spectacular lake views from soaring bluffs. These features make it a popular tourist destination with more than 35,000 visitors each year.

Now complete, the new Sterling Nature Center and Resiliency Educational Building will:

Reduce operational and maintenance costs at the site by utilizing green technology and sustainable practices;

Improve tourism offerings in the region by improving services and expanding programming and event opportunities; and

Inform and educate the public by providing a facility with sufficient space for education exhibits and programming related to green infrastructure, lakeshore protection, and climate resiliency.

Record high Lake Ontario water levels and extreme rainfall events have damaged or destroyed trails along the shoreline of the Sterling Nature Center. To address stormwater issues that have degraded trails and negatively impacted visitor experience, and to ensure continued access, the county was awarded $804,500 in grant funding for a second project, that is currently in construction.

Mitigation measures to be implemented in the Sterling Nature Center Trail project include:

Green infrastructure to better manage stormwater, including a permeable pavement in the parking stalls of the parking area, sidewalks, rain gardens, and wetlands;

Educational exhibits and programming related to green infrastructure; and

Repairing and rerouting approximately four miles of hiking trails, including Dogwood, Lakeview, Heron, Bluff, Buttonbush, and Lake Trail by reestablishing trails lost to bluff erosion, installing board walks to bridge chronically wet or flooded sections of trails due to the increase in severe storm events and mulching previously untreated trail surfaces to decrease soil erosion in areas that have suffered washouts from more frequent storm events.

Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez said, “The completion of the Sterling Nature Center and Resiliency Education Building project in Cayuga County will help mitigate future impacts of extreme weather events, improve shoreline resiliency and enhance tourism and recreational opportunities with trails and spectacular lake views, while promoting environmental education in the region. Kudos to REDI for protecting the great basin of Lake Ontario."

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “New York State continues to advance strategic investments to help communities better prepare for the potential impacts of our changing climate, such as more frequent and severe storms, while reducing the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change. The new Sterling Nature Center and Resiliency Education Building will empower visitors and help educate New Yorkers by providing environmental education to help connect people with nature, inspire the next generation of environmental stewards, and grow public awareness of climate change and its impacts.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The work that began in 2019 in Cayuga County, a place I visited frequently as a REDI Chair, is coming to fruition in extraordinary ways. The work performed to restore and enhance the Sterling Nature Center and Resiliency Educational Building and its surroundings is a shining example of resiliency and collaboration among state and local REDI partners in Cayuga County. From the beginning, this project was about advancing tourism, economic development, education and resiliency and I’m pleased that it has succeeded on all counts.”

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “Through the REDI initiative, New York State continues to successfully assist flood-prone communities on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River to rebuild and protect critical infrastructure against future high-water levels caused by climate change. The Sterling Nature Center and Resiliency Education Building project not only accomplishes Governor Hochul’s important REDI goals but also has the added benefit of promoting recreation and environmental education in this ecologically diverse region of the state.”

Empire State Development President, CEO, Commissioner and REDI Commission Co-Chair Hope Knight said, “Spring has everyone excited about spending time outdoors, so it’s a perfect time to unveil the new Sterling Nature Center. Governor Hochul’s just completed REDI project, located in Cayuga County, will play a vital role in educating the young environmental stewards of tomorrow, while also attracting visitors to appreciate the new observation decks and informative exhibits.”

Dormitory Authority of the State of New York Vice President Charlie Williams said, “DASNY is proud to support Governor Hochul's vision for safeguarding communities and protecting important educational resources like the Sterling Nature Center and Resiliency Educational Building. This REDI program investment, and the work done here, will help sustain this facility’s unique natural, historic, and cultural mission for New Yorkers long into the future.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “The Sterling Nature Center's Resiliency Educational Building project is impressive. It provides an excellent opportunity to educate people about environmental protection and shoreline preservation. By creating a hub for learning about these vital topics, we can increase environmental awareness and attract more visitors, boosting the local economy. Congrats to the Sterling Nature Center for this exciting project. I look forward to its contribution to the region.”

Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay said, “It’s great to see the Sterling Nature Center Resiliency project come full circle. This is a transformative project for the region and a significant investment of state funding. I’m eager to see the benefits this initiative will have on impacted shorelines and economic development for the area. I congratulate everyone involved for their hard work to bring this effort to fruition. This endeavor will contribute greatly to our natural resource protection.”

Cayuga County Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman said, “This project is a tangible investment in tourism and the Lake Ontario blue economy. It will deliver a return on investment for Cayuga County and for the region. It is a celebration of place and a commitment to conserving and preserving the Sterling Nature Center, it’s 1400 acres of public lands, natural shoreline and bluffs overlooking Lake Ontario.”

Town of Sterling Supervisor Andrew Joyce said, “It is very exciting to see the completion of the Sterling Nature Center REDI project. What a wonderful opportunity for our community and visitors to the region to be able to learn, explore, and enjoy one of Sterling’s most amazing natural features. This project is a great example of the REDI Program and New York State’s commitment to bolstering our shorelines and economic development. More importantly it shows the pride and dedication of the volunteers who donate so much of their time to preserving the Sterling Nature Center.”

In response to the extended pattern of flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, New York State established REDI to increase the resilience of shoreline communities and bolster economic development in the region. Five REDI Regional Planning Committees, comprised of representatives from eight counties (Niagara and Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga and Oswego, and Jefferson and St. Lawrence) were established to identify local priorities, at-risk infrastructure and other assets, and public safety concerns. Through REDI, the State has committed up to $300 million, to benefit communities and improve resiliency in regions along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

Since the creation of the State’s REDI program in the Spring of 2019, 134 REDI funded local and regional projects are underway, including 26 projects in the design phase, 23 projects in the construction phase, and 85 projects completed.

