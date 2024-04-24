Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Successful Rescue of More Than 700 Total Americans from Haiti

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.— Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the State of Florida has successfully rescued 722 Americans from Haiti. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (the Division) began rescue operations at the direction of Governor DeSantis on March 20, 2024, due to the political turmoil in Haiti.

“The State of Florida doesn’t shy away from doing the right thing and helping Americans in need,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I’m proud to announce that despite the lack of cooperation from the federal government, more than 700 Americans have been successfully evacuated from Haiti to Florida.”

“Evacuating our residents has been challenging, and I am incredibly proud of the hard work our State Emergency Response Team, private and nonprofit partners have done to bring Americans home and accommodate their needs upon returning to Florida,” said Division Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “We will always stand ready to support our residents and I thank Governor DeSantis for giving us the opportunity to do so in any crisis.”

Upon return to Florida, the Division ensures evacuees have access to resources including, but not limited to, food, water, medical treatment and transportation home.

These rescue operations from Haiti mark the second time the Division, under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, has brought Americans home from crises abroad. In October of 2023, Florida embarked on a mission to bring Americans home who were unable to leave Israel following the attack by Hamas terrorists. Florida returned more than 700 Americans from Israel.

