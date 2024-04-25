Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,931 in the last 365 days.

First Nation-owned Energy Companies Advance Clean Energy and Nuclear Projects in Ontario

Minogi Corp. and Voyageur Services sign MOU at the First Nations Major Projects Coalition conference, April, 2024

Minogi, Voyageur Services and Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation (MSIFN) sign MOU. L to R: Josh McIlmoyle, MSIFN; Councillor Jeff Forbes, MSIFN; Clint Keeler, CEO of Voyageur Services; Chief Kelly LaRocca, MSIFN; Don Richardson, CEO of Minogi; Rob Lukacs, Minogi

Voyageur Services

Voyageur Services

Minogi Corp.

Minogi Corp.

Minogi Corp. and Voyageur Services Limited Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Collaboration on Clean Energy and Nuclear Projects

“MSIFN is excited to support Indigenous energy businesses that bring opportunities to many First Nations and help energize the province’s Powering Ontario’s Growth" plan”
— Chief Kelly LaRocca, Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation
MISSISSAUGAS OF SCUGOG ISLAND FIRST NATION, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minogi Corp. (Minogi), a leading First Nation owned clean energy investment company, and Voyageur Services Limited (Voyageur Services), a First Nation owned provider of nuclear and energy construction solutions, are thrilled to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration on clean energy and nuclear projects. Both companies are majority-owned by the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation (MSIFN).

“MSIFN is excited to support Indigenous energy businesses that bring opportunities to many First Nations and help energize the province’s 'Powering Ontario’s Growth' plan,” said Chief Kelly LaRocca of MSIFN. “Ontario expects electricity generating capacity to double in the next 30 years. The province acknowledges that this growth can only be successful with the participation and leadership from Indigenous communities and partners.”

"We are excited to partner with Voyageur Services on this important initiative to further develop clean energy and nuclear projects," said Don Richardson, CEO of Minogi. "By combining our strengths and capabilities, we can accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy solutions, and add value to our First Nation shareholders."

Voyageur Services, with its growing experience in nuclear and energy construction solutions, is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. "This partnership with Minogi aligns with our commitment to advancing clean energy technologies and promoting environmental stewardship," stated Clint Keeler, President of Voyageur Services. "Together, we can forge new pathways for innovation and create a more sustainable future for generations."

Minogi and Voyageur Services will explore joint initiatives, business development, and knowledge-sharing in the clean energy and nuclear sectors. The companies will seek to collaborate with other Mississauga Nations and Williams Treaties First Nations on major projects. The collaboration is expected to contribute to the growth and advancement of First Nation investments and services for the clean energy industry in Ontario as a whole. The parties signed the MOU at the 7th Annual First Nations Major Projects Coalition Conference - "Our Collective Advantage: Indigenous Consent", April 22-23, 2024 at the Sheraton Centre in Toronto.

Don Richardson
Minogi Corp.
+1 226-820-5086
email us here

You just read:

First Nation-owned Energy Companies Advance Clean Energy and Nuclear Projects in Ontario

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more