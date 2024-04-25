First Nation-owned Energy Companies Advance Clean Energy and Nuclear Projects in Ontario
Minogi, Voyageur Services and Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation (MSIFN) sign MOU. L to R: Josh McIlmoyle, MSIFN; Councillor Jeff Forbes, MSIFN; Clint Keeler, CEO of Voyageur Services; Chief Kelly LaRocca, MSIFN; Don Richardson, CEO of Minogi; Rob Lukacs, Minogi
Minogi Corp. and Voyageur Services Limited Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Collaboration on Clean Energy and Nuclear Projects
“MSIFN is excited to support Indigenous energy businesses that bring opportunities to many First Nations and help energize the province’s Powering Ontario’s Growth" plan”MISSISSAUGAS OF SCUGOG ISLAND FIRST NATION, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minogi Corp. (Minogi), a leading First Nation owned clean energy investment company, and Voyageur Services Limited (Voyageur Services), a First Nation owned provider of nuclear and energy construction solutions, are thrilled to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration on clean energy and nuclear projects. Both companies are majority-owned by the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation (MSIFN).
— Chief Kelly LaRocca, Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation
“MSIFN is excited to support Indigenous energy businesses that bring opportunities to many First Nations and help energize the province’s 'Powering Ontario’s Growth' plan,” said Chief Kelly LaRocca of MSIFN. “Ontario expects electricity generating capacity to double in the next 30 years. The province acknowledges that this growth can only be successful with the participation and leadership from Indigenous communities and partners.”
"We are excited to partner with Voyageur Services on this important initiative to further develop clean energy and nuclear projects," said Don Richardson, CEO of Minogi. "By combining our strengths and capabilities, we can accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy solutions, and add value to our First Nation shareholders."
Voyageur Services, with its growing experience in nuclear and energy construction solutions, is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. "This partnership with Minogi aligns with our commitment to advancing clean energy technologies and promoting environmental stewardship," stated Clint Keeler, President of Voyageur Services. "Together, we can forge new pathways for innovation and create a more sustainable future for generations."
Minogi and Voyageur Services will explore joint initiatives, business development, and knowledge-sharing in the clean energy and nuclear sectors. The companies will seek to collaborate with other Mississauga Nations and Williams Treaties First Nations on major projects. The collaboration is expected to contribute to the growth and advancement of First Nation investments and services for the clean energy industry in Ontario as a whole. The parties signed the MOU at the 7th Annual First Nations Major Projects Coalition Conference - "Our Collective Advantage: Indigenous Consent", April 22-23, 2024 at the Sheraton Centre in Toronto.
