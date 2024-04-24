BeneLynk Recognized as a 2024 VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer
At BeneLynk, we are deeply committed to providing our veteran employees with the opportunities and resources they need to succeed.”SUNRISE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeneLynk, a national provider of social care solutions for managed care plans, proudly announces its recognition as a 2024 VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer. This marks the fourth consecutive year that BeneLynk has earned this prestigious designation, which underscores BeneLynk's unwavering commitment to empowering veterans and the military-connected community through meaningful employment opportunities.
— James Tongate
“The recognition of BeneLynk as a 4 Star Employer by VETS Indexes is a tremendous honor and proof of steadfast dedication to supporting veteran and their families,” expressed James Tongate, Vice President of Government and Military Relations and 10th State Command Chief Master Sergeant for the Kentucky National Guard. “At BeneLynk, we are deeply committed to providing our veteran employees with the opportunities and resources they need to succeed. I am very proud of all our team does to make BeneLynk an inclusive workplace.”
As the most objective and comprehensive evaluation of veteran employers, the VETS Indexes Employer Awards program has set a new standard in veteran employment data. This year, a record 344 organizations submitted completed surveys for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, an increase of more than 100 from last year and nearly triple the number from two years ago. Not every responding organization made the cut – only those that demonstrated a strong commitment to veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouses. Participating organizations included companies large and small, government agencies and departments, nonprofit groups, colleges, and universities.
“Competition for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards was tougher than ever in 2024,” said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes. "The extraordinary efforts of BeneLynk to hire, retain, and support veterans and the military-connected community have earned the organization one of our highest awards, even with hundreds of employers in the running.”
BeneLynk’s dedication to veterans goes beyond employment opportunities to include Veteran Lynk – a social care solution that ensures veterans receive comprehensive and integrated care by facilitating the seamless communication of records between Veteran Affairs and managed care plans. They believe that hiring veterans and military spouses brings firsthand understanding to their veteran outreach efforts, making their support both empathetic and effective.
BeneLynk maintains its steadfast commitment to serving those who have served the nation, whether through employment initiatives or specialized assistance like Veteran Lynk. The organization takes great pride in being recognized once again as a recipient of the VETS Indexes awards. For more information on BeneLynk's initiatives and past achievements, please visit www.benelynk.com.
About BeneLynk
BeneLynk is a national social care vendor for managed care companies. BeneLynk engages members to understand health-related social needs (HRSN) and provide professional advocacy to access benefits. BeneLynk removes the barriers to allow members to live their healthiest lives.
Kristen Dodd
BeneLynk
+1 919-780-7900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube