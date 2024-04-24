Centrix Energy Partners Awarded TIPS Cooperative Contract for Renewable Energy and Solar Solutions
This contract reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable energy solutions to K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and state and local governments.”PITTSBURG, TX, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centrix Energy Partners LLC, a leading design-build finance company specializing in comprehensive energy initiatives, is thrilled to announce its recent award of the Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) contract RCSP 240201 for Renewable Energy and Solar Solutions. This contract, specifically designed for K-12 schools, higher education institutions, state and local governments, and other public entities, is a testament to Centrix Energy Partners' unwavering commitment to providing energy savings solutions and tailor-made strategies that perfectly align with the unique needs of its clients.
With its extensive track record in design-build construction projects and comprehensive energy initiatives, Centrix Energy Partners has gained recognition for its unparalleled expertise in serving K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and cities and towns. With a steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability and cost-effectiveness, Centrix Energy Partners instills confidence, empowering organizations to achieve their energy savings goals through comprehensive energy audits, customized conservation plans, and innovative solutions.
"We are delighted to have been awarded the TIPS contract RCSP 240201 for Renewable Energy and Solar Solutions," said Adam Corwin, President/CEO at Centrix Energy Partners. "This contract reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable energy solutions to K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and state and local governments. We look forward to working closely with our clients to help them achieve their energy savings goals while contributing to a greener future."
The newly awarded TIPS contract RCSP 240201 and its other TIPS contracts encompass a wide range of services that Centrix Energy Partners provides, including design-build-finance solutions, HVAC replacement, energy efficiency upgrades, water efficiency, LED lighting, broadband and security upgrades, renewable energy solutions, EV charging, battery solutions, reopening strategies, and smart campus initiatives. These services aim to help public entities achieve their sustainability objectives while optimizing operational efficiency and reducing costs.
The TIPS contract RCSP 240201 is a legal agreement between The Interlocal Purchasing System ("TIPS"), a government purchasing cooperative, the Department of Texas Region 8 Education Service Center, and Centrix Energy Partners. This agreement enables public entities throughout the United States to benefit from Centrix Energy Partners' expertise and reliable services.
In addition to the Renewable Energy and Solar Solutions contract, Centrix Energy Partners is a vendor for other TIPS cooperative contracts that can be piggybacked. These include Energy Savings Performance contracts #220104, Fleet Fueling And Charging Equipment and Facilities #22020201, and Trades, Labor, and Materials (JOC) #22010702 and 22010701. This allows public entities to leverage Centrix Energy Partners' services across various energy-related projects.
Centrix Energy Partners is excited about the opportunities presented by the TIPS contract RCSP 240201 and is prepared to assist public entities in implementing renewable energy and solar solutions that align with their unique needs. With a trusted and reliable reputation in the industry, Centrix Energy Partners is poised to impact the energy landscape across the United States significantly.
About Centrix Energy Partners:
Centrix Energy Partners LLC is a design-build finance company specializing in design-build construction projects and comprehensive energy initiatives for K-12 schools, higher education institutions, cities, and towns. Centrix Energy Partners empowers organizations to achieve environmental sustainability and cost-effectiveness by focusing on energy savings solutions and tailor-made strategies. Centrix Energy Partners delivers innovative solutions that align with each client's unique needs, from comprehensive energy audits to customized conservation plans
