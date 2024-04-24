Surgeons Discuss Social Determinants of Outcomes Disparity among Pediatric Solid Tumor Patients

In the latest episode of The Operative Word from JACS podcast, Lillian Erdahl, MD, FACS, is joined by Dai Chung, MD, FACS, from The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. They discuss Dr. Chung's recent study, which demonstrates that poor health outcomes among pediatric solid tumor patients are associated with minority race and residence in rural or border regions, and that the 5-year rate mortality rises with increasing area deprivation score.