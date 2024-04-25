Etiquette is the New Audio Book sensation by the pope of fine manners H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and Andrea AJ Catsimatidis NYC Princely family Prince Mario-Max, Prince Waldemar and Princess Antonia. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Family Tree - His birth mother H.H. Dr. Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe and father H.H. Prince Waldemar Schaumburg-Lippe Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe royal danish line of princely house

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rulebook of etiquette is getting a long-overdue rewrite with the release of a groundbreaking new audiobook, "Etiquette" by german Prince and Royal H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe. This innovative guide equips listeners with the essential tools to navigate the complexities of social interaction in the 21st century and connecting them to traditional etiquette.

"Etiquette," says Robert W. Cabell, spokesperson of Prince Mario-Max, "is the ultimate reference to fine manners, Royal conduct and success in life as manners matter. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe learned the finest conduct from his parents Her Highness Princess Antonia zu Schaumburg-Lippe and His Highness Prince Waldemar zu Schaumburg-Lippe who all live in the tradition of Prince Waldemars mother Her Royal Highness Princess Feodora of Denmark. Even though I selected Prince Mario-Max princely family flag colors white-red-blue fore the title of the CD, he does also intensively incorporate his Royal grandmothers traditions, passed on to him, by his father Prince Waldemar".

His tradition, name and flag originates from his parents Prince Waldemar and Princess Antonia and carry the long tradition since Prince Waldemar continues the legacy since his birth in 1940 when he was born the Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe.

"Prince Waldemar told me always how proud he was of his son Prince Mario-Max and I am thrilled to announce this new etiquette audio book following the legacy of Prince Waldemar, Princess Antonia and Princess Feodora of Denmark!", Robert W. Cabell adds.

Old Manners are Modern Manners for Modern Times: Etiquette goes beyond the stuffy dining etiquette of the past. It delves into the social graces required for navigating the digital age as well, multicultural environments, and the evolving workplace. The old rules can all be applied to a modern society Prince Mario-Max did advice.

Robert W. Cabell: "This audiobook isn't just about theory. Listeners will walk away with practical tips and strategies for handling a variety of situations, mastering life while leaving a lasting positive impression at any networking event. Coming from the Mario-Max, Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe, this audio book is a must have hit and standard in every audio library."

Engaging and Accessible: H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe's royal, professional and approachable style makes an enjoyable listen.

"Etiquette" is Perfect for:

Professionals seeking to advance their careers.

Anyone who wants to feel more confident and comfortable in social settings.

People interested in navigating the often-tricky world of communication.

The Power of Listening: Why Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Audiobooks Are Here to Stay

In our fast-paced world, finding time to curl up with a physical book can be a challenge. But what if you could still experience the joy of storytelling while commuting, exercising, or completing chores? Audiobooks read by Royal Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe offer a compelling solution, making the magic of literature accessible in a whole new way.

One of the greatest strengths of audiobooks is their convenience. Unlike traditional books, they can be enjoyed almost anywhere, anytime. A long commute becomes an opportunity to delve into a captivating novel, while a mundane task like folding laundry can be transformed into an engaging adventure. Audiobooks are the perfect companions for busy schedules, allowing us to squeeze in bits of literature throughout the day.

Furthermore, audiobooks read by Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe bring stories to life through the power of the wonderful narration by the Prince. A talented narrator can add depth and emotion to the written word, infusing characters with distinct voices and personalities. This can enhance our comprehension and connection to the story. Imagine a thrilling fantasy novel narrated with a booming voice for the villain, or a heartfelt romance brought to life with tender whispers. A skilled narrator like Prince Mario-Max can elevate the experience far beyond simply reading the words on the page.

Beyond convenience and entertainment, audiobooks offer a surprising benefit for learning and development. Studies have shown that audiobooks can improve listening comprehension and vocabulary retention. This is especially true for children, who can develop stronger phonemic awareness and fluency through listening to audiobooks. For those with visual impairments or learning disabilities like dyslexia, audiobooks can be a game-changer, opening doors to a world of knowledge and imagination that may have been previously inaccessible.

Of course, audiobooks aren't a perfect replacement for traditional reading. The ability to physically hold a book and revisit passages can be irreplaceable. However, audiobooks offer a valuable alternative, expanding the ways we can engage with literature. Whether you're a seasoned bibliophile or someone intimidated by lengthy novels, audiobooks provide a gateway to the wonders of storytelling. So next time you're looking for a way to unwind, learn something new, or simply escape into another world, consider the power of audiobooks. You might just be surprised by the magic you discover.

About the Author:

H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe is a German Prince and the son of H.H. Prince Waldemar Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe and his wife Dr. Antonia Prinzessin zu Schaumburg-Lippe. Prince Mario-Max family founded the cities or Hamburg, Luebeck and Kiel in Germany and his ancestry founded their own Royal Danish-Nachod line of Schaumburg-Lippe in 1840 when they split from the German line. Being a German Prince gives Prince Mario-Max the legal and protected title of Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe.

His Highness Dr. Mag. PRINCE MARIO-MAX SCHAUMBURG-LIPPE of Germany, MAS, LL.M is an Award winning Actor, TV-Host, Bertelsmann Randomhouse Author, Public Speaker and Cover-Model The Prince and his parents are descendends from the Royal DK Nachod Line of The Princely House of Schaumburg-Lippe, Founding Family of Hamburg, Lübeck and Kiel in Germany.

Information about "Prince" Alexander Schaumburg-Lippe:

A house of Schaumburg-Lippe ruling a sovereign principality of the same name ended with the German Empire abolished in 1919. Therefore each individual Prince and Princess does have their sovereign and protected German name rights. Prince Mario-Max is a modern working Royal and he and his family (Prince Waldemar and Princess Antonia) distance themselves from Alexander Schaumburg-Lippe, who pretends to be a nephew of Prince Waldemar or "the" head of their house, which is both false. Alexander has neither any authority or position, and is also not any royal or legit commentator for Prince Mario-Max, despite riding Prince Mario-Max coattail for his publicity attempts. Hateful commentary by Alexander has to be categorized as troll or bully nonsense, Robert. W. Cabell (a former New York Post writer and Aaron Spelling producer) states.

"Etiquette" is available now on all major audiobook platforms, including iTunes, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, and Google Play.

The Production is online at:

