The Tease Media Named as Finalist for Prestigious Shorty Awards in News & Media Category
The Tease Media, a trailblazer in the salon professional beauty media industry, selected as a finalist in Shorty Awards News and Media category.
The Tease is more than a media engine, we're a cultural movement. Our commitment to authenticity, diversity and editorial excellence resonates with our audience and drives impact.”MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tease Media, a trailblazer in the salon professional beauty space, is honored to announce its selection as a finalist in the esteemed Shorty Awards under the News & Media category. The Shorty Awards is renowned internationally for recognizing excellence across digital and social platforms. The News & Media category “honors the most effective and creative use of social media or digital to disseminate news and information”.
Driven by the vision of its co-founders, Kelly Ehlers and Monica Hickey, The Tease Media emerged from a gap in professional beauty media, which had seen minimal innovation over two decades. Identifying the challenges faced by salon professionals in accessing diverse and unbiased content, Ehlers and Hickey resolved to be the change the industry craved. With 30 combined years of storytelling experience in the salon professional space and work through their award-winning marketing agency, The Evoke Agency they established The Tease Media.
"Our objective with The Tease Media was clear: to disrupt the landscape of beauty media publications and provide professionals and prosumers with a dynamic and diverse source of information," said Kelly Ehlers, Founder of The Tease Media. "Being recognized as a finalist for The Shorty Awards is a testament to our dedication to bring professional beauty into the larger news media landscape."
In addition to its enormous editorial success, The Tease Media boasts a thriving social media presence, with a total of 397,000 salon professionals engaged across its platforms. Through exclusive editorial content, visuals, podcasts, and strategic partnerships with industry organizations, The Tease Media remains at the forefront of innovation and inclusivity in the beauty industry.
"We are not just a news platform; we are a cultural movement," stated Monica Hickey, Co-Founder of The Tease Media. "Our commitment to authenticity, diversity, and editorial excellence resonates with our audience, driving engagement and impact across all our platforms."
"We are immensely proud of the impact The Tease Media has had on the beauty industry," added Hickey. “We are honored to be recognized as a finalist for The Shorty Awards, and look forward to continuing the amplification of diverse voices, challenging industry norms, and inspiring positive change."
About The Tease Media
The Tease Media was launched in 2019 by The Evoke Agency Founder Kelly Ehlers and Co-Founder Monica Hickey. The Tease Media is a digital destination for all things hair, beauty and pop culture. Through smart, candid reporting, The Tease Media keeps professionals and prosumers on-trend with exclusive editorial content, visuals and podcasts. Editorial is driven by smart, candid reporting while content is informed by insight, curiosity and commentary. The Tease Media includes an online magazine, series of podcasts, a subscription sampling box and custom digital offerings.
Other