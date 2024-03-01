@Patty_cuts, Travis Kelce's Barber, Sets the Record Straight on the Classic Fade Haircut on the Volume Up Podcast By The Tease

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, USA, March 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned barber Patrick Regan, popularly known as @Patty_cuts , unveiled the technique behind achieving flawless fades in an exclusive interview on the VolumeUp Podcast by The Tease . Regan, the mastermind behind Travis Kelce's signature fade haircut talked about inaccurate media coverage, the haircut he did coin, his journey to stardom and how this year has changed everything for his friend and favorite client.In February, The New York Times published a story about the popularity of the fade haircut calling it “The Travis Kelce.” The fall-out that ensued was well documented by Kelce on his podcast, and many other articles to follow, that pointed out the fade was not new.During this interview on the VolumeUp Podcast by The Tease, Regan highlighted the longstanding popularity of the fade within the Black community to set the record straight.“I actually learned about the history [of The fade] as a result of this whole situation. From what I know, the Black community is the ones that actually faded the style. The military would do a high and tight, and the Black community started fading that into a nice blend. No lines, sharp line up. Now it's been made popular by athletes, rappers and look at it today, everyone, almost everyone gets a fade somehow, whether it's on the sides or the back or, or something. I definitely give credit to African American culture.” He noted this isn’t even the first time he’s done the fade on Kelce, "We've been doing the same exact haircut for six years, and not one word was said about it for the past five years."Dispelling notions surrounding the fade's recent popularity, Regan named other athletes who have unique hairstyles — potentially more worthy of a coined name: “… Odell Beckham [Jr.], he has hair that you're like, oh, that's yeah different. Pat Mahomes. Never did I think, you know, a three on top with a mid, you know, bald fade would coin a haircut.”While Regan emphasized that Barbers everywhere have been doing the fade, he does educate others on the intricate process involved in creating the perfect style. "Setting your guidelines is probably one of my most important factors in getting a really nice fade," he revealed. Detailing his method, he explained, "If I'm doing a bald fade, I'll start here with a zero. Then my next guideline will be with a one. And then I'll fade that down."Even though Kelce’s cut has stayed the same, Regan noted that everything else changed this year. “It's really cool to see how much of the personality that everyone's getting to see Travis because I know his personality and he's one of the best guys in the world. Now the world is getting to see that, you know, so it's, it's really cool.”About VolumeUp By The TeaseThe VolumeUp Podcast is an extension of TheTease.com hosted by The Tease founder and 20-year salon professional industry veteran, Kelly Ehlers. The Tease is a digital destination for all things hair, beauty and pop culture. Through smart, candid reporting, The Tease editors keep professionals and prosumers on-trend and current with exclusive editorial content, visuals and podcasts. The TeaSe conversations are meant to push boundaries, spark creativity.About The Tease​Informed by insight, curiosity and commentary, The Tease is a digital destination for all things hair, beauty and pop culture. At The Tease Media, diversity, equity, and inclusion are strategic imperatives and moral obligations. The strength and resonance of our work depend on a deep understanding of real people of all races, gender identities, sexual identities, and cultural backgrounds, and we have a moral and business responsibility to elevate these diverse experiences in everything we do.

