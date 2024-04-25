Transatel Expands its Footprint in Automotive with the Launch of Ubigi’s Personal eSIM for BMW
Ubigi’s global Personal eSIM solution integration into BMW cars was announced at Mobile World Congress 2024 in BarcelonaPARIS, FRANCE, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ubigi’s global Personal eSIM solution integration into BMW cars was announced at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona . This marks a key milestone for global cellular data connectivity champion Transatel (an NTT Group company), which is rapidly extending its footprint in the connected car industry by partnering with NTT Communications in Japan.
Integrated in Japan since 2022 , Ubigi's eSIM connectivity service will now be available in BMW vehicles in Europe. BMW customers in Germany and France can already subscribe to Ubigi’s 4G/5G data plans to enjoy infotainment and Wi-Fi onboard, irrespective of their primary network operator for their regular smartphone subscription.
“Since 2018, our footprint in the connected car industry has been significantly growing, and we look forward to our extended connectivity partnership with the BMW Group,” says Jacques Bonifay, CEO, and co-founder of Transatel that launched the Ubigi brand back in 2018 to address the consumer market.
NTT’s global MVNO, Transatel, has been at the forefront of automotive connectivity since its first pan-European contracts with manufacturers in 2018. Today, Transatel’s managed IoT connectivity platform connects millions of vehicles and devices to public and private cellular networks across the world. As a pioneer of eSIM technology and cross-border telecommunications, Transatel already offers 5G connectivity in more than 50 countries thanks to its access agreement with local mobile carriers.
“The Internet of Vehicles (IoV) remains a strong business focus and a growth driver for Transatel. Being part of NTT - one of the world’s largest providers of telecommunications and IT services - enables us to invest more in innovation, recruit new talents, and expand our global footprint to support the mass deployment of connected cars worldwide, starting 2025.” adds Jacques Bonifay.
Transatel has recently secured new contracts with major connected cars manufacturers by joining forces with other NTT Group company NTT Communications in Japan that provides a wide range of innovative global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions including cloud, network and security services.
Transatel (an NTT Group company):
Transatel is a global provider of cellular connectivity solutions and a leading enabler of Mobile Virtual Network Operators, managing over 120 MVNOs on its own full core network. As a pioneer in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connectivity, Transatel simplifies worldwide IoT deployments by offering a single integration to its connectivity management platform. Leveraging agreements with over 250 international mobile carriers and regional infrastructures, Transatel provides access to LTE-M, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Today, Transatel's global (e)SIM securely connects millions of vehicles, industrial, and consumer devices to public and private cellular networks worldwide. Our clients include industry leaders such as Airbus, Worldline, Stellantis, and Jaguar Land Rover. Additionally, Transatel offers global cellular data connectivity for international travelers and distributed workforces through its Ubigi eSIM solution.
Ubigi (a Transatel brand):
Ubigi is a global cellular connectivity service that offers prepaid mobile data plans to travelers, enterprise distributed workforces, and owners of connected vehicles at near-to-local rates in over 200 destinations worldwide. Ubigi's 4G/5G eSIM-enabled connectivity solution has already been selected by major "always-connected" PCs and tablets, as well as automotive OEMs such as Jaguar Land Rover, Stellantis, and the BMW Group. Ubigi services are available for both consumers and professional partners and resellers.
