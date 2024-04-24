

NEWS RELEASE

April 23, 2024

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Nominees announced for Fifth District Juvenile Court vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY (April 23, 2024) – The Fifth District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Fifth District Juvenile Court. This position results from the retirement of Judge Paul E. Dame, Aug. 1, 2024.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Angela Adams, Deputy County Attorney, Washington County

Attorney’s Office; Justin Caplin, Attorney/Owner, Southern Utah Child Custody & Abuse Law; K. Jake Graff, Judge, Santa Clara Justice Court, Washington City Justice Court, Hildale City Justice Court; Julie Nelson, Assistant Attorney General-Child Protection, Utah Attorney General’s Office; EJay Overson, Owner, Overson Legal & Mediation, PLLC, Associate Professor, Southern Utah University.

Written comments can be submitted to the Fifth District Judicial Nominating Commission at

judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon May 6, 2024. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. SpencerJ. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

###