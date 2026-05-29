Gov. Cox to Convene Great Salt Lake Roundtable with State, Federal and Conservation Leaders

WHAT:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox will convene state, federal, philanthropic, scientific, business and conservation leaders on Friday for a Great Salt Lake Roundtable focused on the next phase of coordinated action and partnership.

The roundtable builds on Utah’s ongoing Great Salt Lake efforts and follows President Trump’s proposed $1 billion federal commitment to Great Salt Lake restoration and protection.

Following the discussion, Gov. Cox will join Department of Natural Resources staff and volunteers from the American Conservation Coalition for a hands-on service project focused on trail improvements and invasive weed removal at Farmington Bay.

WHEN:

Friday, May 29, 2026

9:00 a.m. Roundtable begins (closed to press)

10:10 a.m. Outdoor media availability and service project

WHERE:

George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Wildlife Education Center

1157 S Waterfowl Way

Farmington, UT 84025

Media notes: Roundtable discussion is closed to media. Media invited for outdoor press scrum and b-roll opportunities following the roundtable

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