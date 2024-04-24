MEDIA ADVISORY: Business Aviation Sustainability Leadership in Spotlight at May 2 Aero Club Luncheon

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, April 24, 2024 – The Aero Club of Washington will host a panel discussion, “On a Mission to Net Zero,” featuring leaders from the business aviation industry, who will discuss the sector’s bold commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and what it will take to get there.

The panel will be moderated by Ed Bolen, president and CEO of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA); panelists will include Michael Amalfitano, president and CEO of Embraer Executive Jets; Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO of Archer and Scott Lewis, president of World Energy Supply Zero.

The luncheon panel is being held in conjunction with CLIMBING. FAST., an industry advocacy campaign highlighting business aviation’s comprehensive approach to sustainability leadership, on the ground and in the air. Learn more about the CLIMBING. FAST. advocacy campaign, supported by a dozen organization partners and member companies.

The event will be held on Thursday, May 2, at the Westin Washington, DC, Downtown Hotel, with a networking reception at noon, and the luncheon following, at 12:30 p.m. EDT. Members of the media are invited to attend this event.

WHO:

Ed Bolen, President & CEO, NBAA

Michael Amalfitano, President & CEO, Embraer Executive Jets

Adam Goldstein, Founder & CEO, Archer

Scott Lewis, President, World Energy Supply Zero

WHERE:

Westin Washington, DC, Downtown Hotel

999 9th St NW (map here)

WHEN:

Thursday, May 2,, 2024

Networking Reception: Noon

Luncheon: 12:30 p.m. EDT

RSVP:

Media planning to attend should RSVP to Dan Hubbard by calling 202-431-5970, or emailing dhubbard@nbaa.org. Please RSVP no later than Monday, April 29, 2024.

# # #

Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful. The association represents more than 10,000 company and professional members and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community, including the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the world’s largest civil aviation trade show. Learn more about NBAA at nbaa.org.

