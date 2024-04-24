Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week® Returns to New Hampshire’s Lakes Region June 8-16

101st Laconia Motorcycle Week

LACONIA, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a highly touted, record setting 100th year celebration last year, Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week® returns to New Hampshire this June. Last year’s event drew more than 300,000 people, a number not seen since its heyday in the early 2000’s. It left many wondering if the event could match the energy of last year’s rally, which saw an influx of visitors from as far away as Australia, drawn here by its storied past and milestone year.

“By all accounts, we’re anticipating the same level of attendance,” says Jennifer Anderson, Deputy Director of Laconia Motorcycle Week® . “We saw a huge number of younger riders attending for the first time. They wanted to see what the buzz was about and now they’re hooked, just like the rest of us were, 5, 10, 20 years ago. It’s just the energy we need to ensure this event continues on for another century.”

Local businesses share Anderson’s excitement and optimism for the future. Motorcycle Week traditionally brings over 100 million dollars to the state’s economy during an otherwise slow time of year (just before summer tourism begins). Lodging properties throughout the state book up quickly, with restaurants and other establishments benefitting equally from the influx of out of state visitors.

Laconia is one of 3 major motorcycle rallies that take place in the United States each year (Sturgis and Daytona being the other two). It is not the largest rally but is the oldest, having held its inaugural event back in 1916. Back then the weekend event centered around races and hill climbs. Over time, attendance grew as did the event’s duration. Today, Laconia Motorcycle Week® is a much-expanded version of the early “gypsy tour” years offering attendees lots of fun, food, music, racing, spectator-friendly hill climb competitions and, of course, a forum to share in their love (big or small) for riding.

“What 100 years has given us is perspective,” explains Anderson. “We’re regarded as the old, wise sister of the three rallies. We’ve kind of seen it all and have emerged from 100 years of trials; failures and successes with a sense of pride and purpose.”

Asked what she and other event organizers have learned most from their experience, she is quick to respond, “People love to ride. It’s what brought our founders to New Hampshire over a hundred years ago and what brings us together today. We share a passion for motorcycles and this event is a celebration of that passion.”

Laconia Motorcycle Week® gives great appreciation to all of our sponsors, especially our Presenting Sponsors: Progressive, AMSOIL and Team Motorcycle, as well as the State of New Hampshire for their large financial support of our rally each year. For more information about visiting the state of NH, check out visitnh.gov.

