Attorney General Knudsen’s statement on national TikTok ban approved by Congress

April 24, 2024

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued the following statement in response to Congressional approval of a bill that will ban TikTok in the United States if Chinese-owned ByteDance does not sell their stake of the platform:

“I’m glad to see that Congress finally acted and followed Montana’s lead to ban TikTok. The dangerous application is a spy tool for the Chinese Communist Party that poses a serious threat to our national security and puts the privacy of Americans at risk. I hope President Biden keeps his promise and signs the bill into law.”

Montana became the first state to ban TikTok last year when Senate Bill 419 was signed into law. Attorney General Knudsen’s office drafted the legislation and was influential in getting it to the Governor’s desk.

