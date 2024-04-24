Northern Virginia’s Annual Cloud Run Festival Hits New Highs for Participation and Charitable Impact
More than 300 racers and dozens of data center industry sponsors combined to raise more than $40,000 to benefit local charities and college scholarships.
This event was designed for our industry to integrate with the community on a human level. We want to connect with our neighbors transparently so they understand that our industry is a public utility.”ASHBURN, VA., U.S.A., April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Under sunny skies, the data center industry and Loudoun County, Va. community recently came together to celebrate opportunity and charity at the Second Annual Cloud Run, hosted by the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter, in collaboration with the Data Center Coalition and Loudoun Economic Development.
— 7x24 DC Chapter President Karen Petersburg
The event, held at Quantum Park in Ashburn, Va., started with a 1-mile fun run and 5K, with more than 300 total runners and dozens of corporate sponsors, raising more than $40,000 to benefit the Dulles South Soup Kitchen and the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter College Scholarship fund.
“The growth of this event in year two is a reflection of the amazing people who work in our mission-critical industry and call Northern Virginia home. We’re proud to continue our partnership with the Dulles South Soup Kitchen, and fund opportunities for scholars to pursue careers in this industry,” 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter President Karen Petersburg explained. “Thank you to the amazing sponsors and volunteers who made this event possible, and for paving the way for our future workforce.”
With a USA Track and Field-certified course at Quantum Park and Red Rum Drive, the Cloud Run will be the first of many in the heart of Data Center Alley, the world's largest data center hub, located in the suburbs of Washington, D.C.
“This event was designed for our industry to integrate with the community on a human level,” Petersburg continued. “We work tirelessly behind the scenes to keep the Internet up 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because it empowers our way of life. We want to connect with our neighbors transparently, so they can understand that our industry is truly a utility for the public.”
Devina Mahapatra, founder of the Dulles South Soup Kitchen, praised the data center industry for helping empower her organization’s mission of serving a hot meal to anyone in need.
“This partnership started when 7x24 DC reached out to us a couple of years ago,” she said. “They have made several large donations that enable our mission of getting high-quality hot meals out the door.
“The community need is greater than when we started two years ago, and it's because of partnerships like this that we can keep up with demand.”
The 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter College Scholarship fund is open for applications until Friday, May 10th. This year, three winners will be awarded at the $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000 levels. College seniors are encouraged to apply here: https://sqr.co/scholarship/
The event featured a wide range of family-friendly activities, including live music, a kids' play area, food trucks, and a beer garden with Lost Rhino. More than 280 members of the public registered to attend the Data Center Discovery Zone, where 15 organizations hosted exhibits about pursuing a career in the industry.
"I have the opportunity to travel the world, and nowhere do you see an industry coming together the way the data center industry has in Loudoun County,” remarked Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer, a long-time champion for data centers. “I'm really proud to be a part of that. This event is a perfect example of how our community leads with both innovation and heart.”
The event was enhanced with live music from the Voodoo Blues, adding to the festive atmosphere of the occasion. Loudoun County Chair-at-Large Phyllis Randall helped kick off the races with a rousing cheer and congratulated winners as they crossed the finish line.
Broad Run District Supervisor Sylvia Glass, whose district includes most of Data Center Alley, also offered a warm welcome to runners, industry partners and the community.
“I really want to thank the data center industry for hosting this event, which highlights the partnership between this vital industry and Loudoun County,” she said. “I'm happy to be at a data center activity that will benefit our community in such a meaningful way.”
About 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter
The 7×24 Exchange Washington DC Chapter provides an educational forum bringing together Information Services/Technology and Facilities/Engineering/Real Estate of organizations to promote a better understanding of the design, implementation and management issues involved in achieving high levels of uninterrupted infrastructure support. 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter is a stalwart in fostering connections and facilitating opportunities for the leaders of tomorrow. Rooted in the heart of the world’s largest data center hub in Northern Virginia, it serves as a nucleus of innovation, collaboration, and philanthropy.
About Data Center Coalition
DCC is the membership association for the data center industry, empowering and championing the data center community through public policy advocacy, thought leadership, stakeholder outreach, and community engagement. As the voice of the data center industry, DCC advocates for a highly skilled and diverse technology workforce, greater access to clean energy, and competitive business and tax policies to support the growth and success of this essential business sector. For more information, please visit http://www.datacentercoalition.org or visit http://www.centerofyourdigitalworld.org.
