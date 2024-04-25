Corey Smalley named among “Top 20 Visionary CEOs 2024" by CEO Outlook Magazine

Corey Smalley named amongst "Top 20 Visionary CEOs 2024" by CEO Outlook Magazine

This recognition of strategic foresight and investment in people reflects Corey’s dedication to steering the Consultation Institute towards a bright future.

Corey's visionary leadership, strategic thinking, and innovative approach to problem-solving have been instrumental in steering the organisation towards growth.” — Karen Fourie, Commercial Director

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an outstanding recognition of his visionary leadership, Corey Smalley, CEO of the Consultation Institute (tCI), has been named among the “Top 20 Visionary CEOs 2024” by CEO Outlook Magazine, demonstrating his dedication to driving positive change.

Corey honed his strong leadership credentials during a distinguished career in the British Army, and in multi-national leadership roles with NATO, United Nations and European Union. He built a stellar reputation for creating and translating strategy into innovative practical actions, which drives growth and transformation in business and people.

The mix of military experience and business acumen means that Corey’s approach to risk is finely attuned. He meets the challenges of executing a demanding strategy and stretch targets with a combination of visionary leadership and the ability to take risks.

Starting with a cultural reset, the transformation that Corey worked to inspire with tCI has been one that many organisations struggle to get off the ground. He focused on approaching the challenges of change management, specifically concerning cultural change, with openness, transparency, and a genuine curiosity to learn how the culture within the Institute can be understood and improved. “Corey knew going in that the real work associated with EDI was not going to be comfortable and would likely result in many difficult conversations, which he would not be able to shy away from,” explains Katie Allen, DE&I Advisor to tCI.

“This authenticity, courage, honesty, and perseverance have paved the way to creating a workplace culture that values differences, places importance on staff feeling psychologically safe and able to speak up and allows room for uncomfortable conversations.”

Building strategic partnerships with like-minded, ambitious organisations, forming a multi-disciplinary Creative Team to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation, commissioning post-doctoral research projects to ensure tCI remains thought leaders in engagement and consultation, and investing in a leadership development programme for all staff, have resulted in a clear upturn in the bottom line and cash flow. These strategic initiatives have yielded measurable successes; by embracing calculated risks and diversifying their product offerings, tCI has met and exceeded its commercial targets, and its revenue growth speaks volumes.

Over the last 20 years, tCI has helped thousands of clients engage and consult more effectively while creating an alumnus of students trained, educated, and certified by the Institute. “I am now working to align the experience and insights I have gained through my career, including experience of working cross-sector (both in the UK and internationally), with the two decades of trust, credibility, and industry standing that the Institute has established, to launch additional professional services and training into the international market,” says Corey.

Corey recognises that robust and resilient leadership is vital for creating an environment where engagement and consultation is meaningful and inclusive. In keeping with its commitments to best practice engagement, consultation, and informed decision-making that benefits whole communities, tCI recently launched a set of co-branded leadership development products and coaching services, which are delivered in a hybrid way to meet the needs of busy professionals.

Corey’s deep-rooted business and ethical values, which combined with his ability to envision the company’s future, chart a clear path toward its strategic goals. As the CEO, “Corey possesses a remarkable set of qualities that have significantly transformed our company. His visionary leadership, strategic thinking, and innovative approach to problem-solving have been instrumental in steering the organisation towards growth,” says Karen Fourie, Commercial Director at tCI.

About the Consultation Institute:

The Consultation Institute is a membership body and global leader in setting benchmarks for engagement, communication, public consultation, and leadership growth.

In alignment with its vision statement: “We imagine a future where different insights are considered through meaningful dialogue”, and underpinned by its company purpose of “Best practice decision-making to secure better outcomes for citizens”, tCI is dedicated to raising the standard of consultation and engagement practice to be meaningful for all involved.

The Consultation Institute | Who are we and what do we do?