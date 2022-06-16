The Consultation Institute appoints new Managing Director

The Consultation Institute appoints Corey Smalley as its inaugural Managing Director, effective 1 June 2022.

BIGGLESWADE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Consultation Institute, a membership body and global leader in consultation best practice and training, announces the appointment of Corey Smalley as its inaugural Managing Director, effective 1 June 2022.

With over 25 years of international experience, Corey has held a wide range of senior executive positions across the public and private sectors with recurring success. Corey honed his strong leadership credentials during a distinguished career in the British Army, and in multi-national leadership roles with NATO, United Nations and European Union. Corey has built a stellar reputation for creating and translating strategy into innovative practical actions, which drives growth and transformation in business and people.

Corey moves from OSTC Ltd, a global derivatives trading and education business, where he led the Corporate Strategy Office as the Chief Strategy Officer.

Corey completed his post graduate education in the UK and France, and executive education at Harvard Business School. He is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Management Institute and Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport.

tCI Chair, Quintin Oliver, commented:

“As the Consultation Institute (tCI) enters a new period of opportunity and growth, we’re delighted to announce that Corey Smalley has been appointed the Institute’s very first Managing Director.

He has a proven track record of being able to create and implement strategies to ensure continued success, even in the most congested, contested and competitive environments, and tCI will benefit hugely from his experience.”

About the Consultation Institute