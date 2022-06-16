Submit Release
News Search

There were 978 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,488 in the last 365 days.

The Consultation Institute appoints new Managing Director

The Consultation Institute appoints Corey Smalley as its inaugural Managing Director, effective 1 June 2022.

Membership body and global leader in consultation best practice and training announces the appointment of Corey Smalley as its inaugural Managing Director.

Corey has a proven track record of being able to create and implement strategies to ensure continued success, even in the most congested, contested and competitive environments...”
— Quintin Oliver, tCI Chair

BIGGLESWADE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Consultation Institute, a membership body and global leader in consultation best practice and training, announces the appointment of Corey Smalley as its inaugural Managing Director, effective 1 June 2022.

With over 25 years of international experience, Corey has held a wide range of senior executive positions across the public and private sectors with recurring success. Corey honed his strong leadership credentials during a distinguished career in the British Army, and in multi-national leadership roles with NATO, United Nations and European Union. Corey has built a stellar reputation for creating and translating strategy into innovative practical actions, which drives growth and transformation in business and people.

Corey moves from OSTC Ltd, a global derivatives trading and education business, where he led the Corporate Strategy Office as the Chief Strategy Officer.

Corey completed his post graduate education in the UK and France, and executive education at Harvard Business School. He is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Management Institute and Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport.

tCI Chair, Quintin Oliver, commented:
“As the Consultation Institute (tCI) enters a new period of opportunity and growth, we’re delighted to announce that Corey Smalley has been appointed the Institute’s very first Managing Director.

He has a proven track record of being able to create and implement strategies to ensure continued success, even in the most congested, contested and competitive environments, and tCI will benefit hugely from his experience.”

Elena Vincent
The Consultation Institute
+44 1767 318350
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

About the Consultation Institute

You just read:

The Consultation Institute appoints new Managing Director

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.