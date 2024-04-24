Cleantech Podcast Talks Energy Storage Technology with ABOUND Energy CEO
ABOUND Energy Inc. (CSE:ABND)VANCOUVER, BC , CANADA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast presented by Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech stocks.
Host Dawn Van Zant talks to Jason Birmingham, CEO and President of ABOUND Energy Inc. (CSE: ABND) (OTC: ZAIRF) (FSE: 0E9) about the journey to date and the potential future markets for his patented Zaeras™ long-duration energy storage technology.
Listen to the Podcast:
https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2024/042324-Cleantech.mp3
Read this in full at https://www.investorideas.com/news/2024/cleantech-podcasts/04241Interview-ABOUND-Energy.asp
ABOUND specializes in developing scalable, environmentally friendly, long-lasting energy technology. Their patented Zaeras™ long-duration energy storage technology, leveraging zinc-air chemistry, guarantees the storage and on-demand delivery of electricity without the limitations or environmental risks associated with current market leaders.
Jason explains how Zaeras can address grid stability and create greater efficiency in the energy cycle.
“I feel this industry is compelling for investors to look at. Our technology truly brings on side all the green and solar facilities that are out there, and makes them less susceptible to financial turmoil. A lot of that energy that's being produced specifically for wind is being done at night time and solar obviously during the day, and those aren't the peak times when energy is needed. So the long duration energy storage market is seriously an important component in allowing the energy that's normally just unfortunately thrown off and dispensed; which is about 30%. We are able to capture it.”
Jason also shares some of the key benefits of the technology; its safety and cost efficiency.
“The total addressable market for this long- duration storage market is in excess of billions of dollars. It's a significant market and it's constantly changing because people are unable with current incumbent technologies to satisfy the needs; both from a safety perspective and a fiscal perspective.”
When asked how long their storage capacity is he said up to 24 hours with the potential to exceed hundreds of hours.
He also discusses his vision and recent milestones for the company including its first revenue deal with Azul Energy Inc.
To learn more about ABOUND’s technology, please visit: https://Abound.Energy
Thanks, that’s it for today. Do something good for this beautiful planet each and every day.
About podcast host: - Dawn Van Zant - Founder of Investorideas
Dawn Van Zant is a female pioneer in the financial markets sitting in every seat as a trader, a broker, IR and PR before finally starting Investorideas. She has been featured in interviews in Business Week, CNN Financial TV, CBS Market watch radio and other financial publications online, radio and print, talking about renewable energy, water and homeland defense stocks. She has also been a Board member of One Spirit non-profit for over 14 years, supporting the Lakota people of the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. https://www.onespiritlakota.org/
