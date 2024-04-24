Horses For Mental Health Announces 17 Premier Partners & 80 Nonprofit Charity Partners For Seen Through Horses Campaign
Launching May 1-31, 2024 during Mental Health Awareness Month, Organizations Across the United States Come Together in Support of Mental Health
We are facing a mental health crisis and our vision is for every person living with mental health challenges to discover a path to healing through programs incorporating horses.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horses for Mental Health (HMH) is proud to announce the third iteration of the Seen Through Horses Campaign, an annual peer-to-peer awareness and fundraising campaign uplifting organizations that offer mental health and personal growth programs and services incorporating horses.
The 2024 Seen Through Horses Campaign, the largest to date, has convened 80 nonprofit organizations whose missions are aligned in seeking to expand the role horses play in mental health and personal growth. The campaign will run throughout May, coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Month. Individuals, non-profits, mental health professionals, celebrities, influencers, and businesses will come together to amplify the sector as a whole.
HMH is grateful for the wonderful organizations that have joined the Seen Through Horses Campaign in 2024, including our Title Sponsor, Zoetis Equine; Premier Partners include The American Horse Council, American Psychological Association’s Section on Human-Animal Interaction (APA HAI), Arenas for Change (ARCH), Black in the Saddle, Equine Network, EQUUS Films & Arts, EQUUS Television Network, The HERD Institute, Horse Boy LLC, Horses & Humans Research Foundation, Institute for Human-Animal Connection, Natural Lifemanship, PATH International, Polyvagal Equine Institute, Rural Minds, Temple Grandin Equine Center (CSU), and US Equestrian.
Furthermore, Horses for Mental Health is thrilled to unite 80 nonprofits across North America in 36 states to participate in this year’s campaign including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Washington DC, Wisconsin, and Canada.
The Seen Through Horses Campaign has continued to drive impact within the equine and mental health sectors having raised $180,000 for nonprofit Charity Partners in 2022 and 2023. This year, with 80 Charity Partners across the nation, the campaign will facilitate an even larger reach in spreading awareness and raising critical funds for organizations that offer programs and services to individuals seeking to incorporate horses into their mental health and personal growth.
“Our goal is for every person to know that incorporating horses into mental health treatment is an accessible and effective option. These 80 organizations are transforming lives and addressing the mental health crisis by offering these life-saving services.” – Lynn Thomas, LCSW Co-founder, Horses for Mental Health
To learn more and donate to help amplify this mission and support 80 incredible organizations working to raise critical funds for mental health programs and services involving horses, visit www.horsesformentalhealth.org/campaign.
About Horses for Mental Health
Horses for Mental Health is a 501(c)3 organization founded to increase awareness, public engagement, funds, and access to programs incorporating horses for mental health and personal growth. Horses for Mental Health seeks to partner with philanthropists, ambassadors, companies, governments, and programs to expand the role horses play in personal development and well-being and to realize our collective vision of a world where all mental health needs are met.
About Zoetis
As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.1 billion in 2022 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.Zoetis.com.
The Zoetis Equine division is committed to providing horse care you can count on. Our team includes numerous equine veterinarians and other experts who are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their well-being. Whether at the clinic or in the field, Zoetis is always by your side with a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of equine products and services at every step of a horse’s care and throughout the journey of a horse’s life. Visit ZoetisEquine.com to learn more.
