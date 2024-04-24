The Maine DOE Seeking Participants for Title I Committee of Practitioners

Title I of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) requires each state educational agency that receives Title I funds to create a State Committee of Practitioners (CoP) to advise the State in carrying out its responsibilities under the Title I program. The purpose of this committee is to review any state rules and regulations relating to Title I and provide recommendations concerning processes and procedures related to its implementation.

Committee members must be representatives from the following categories:

District and school administrators, including administrators of programs in Title I

Principals and other school leaders

Teachers in public and charter schools

Career and technical educators

Representatives of charter schools

School board members

Non-public school representatives

Specialized instructional support personnel (including school social workers, psychologists, nurses, speech-language pathologists, counselors, or other special education service providers

Paraprofessionals (Ed-Techs)

Parents

Meetings of the committee will be conducted on an ‘as needed’ basis via Zoom (most likely 3 times per year), with the term of membership commencing July 1, 2024, and expiring June 30, 2026. For those looking for more information on the Title I Committee of Practitioners, please see the FAQ.

Those interested in serving on Maine DOE’s Title I Committee of Practitioners Committee should fill out this form by Friday, June 7th, 2024. Questions related to the CoP can be sent to Rita Pello, at rita.pello@maine.gov.