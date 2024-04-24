Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,241 in the last 365 days.

The Maine DOE Seeking Participants for Title I Committee of Practitioners

Title I of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) requires each state educational agency that receives Title I funds to create a State Committee of Practitioners (CoP) to advise the State in carrying out its responsibilities under the Title I program. The purpose of this committee is to review any state rules and regulations relating to Title I and provide recommendations concerning processes and procedures related to its implementation.

Committee members must be representatives from the following categories:

  • District and school administrators, including administrators of programs in Title I
  • Principals and other school leaders
  • Teachers in public and charter schools
  • Career and technical educators
  • Representatives of charter schools
  • School board members
  • Non-public school representatives
  • Specialized instructional support personnel (including school social workers, psychologists, nurses, speech-language pathologists, counselors, or other special education service providers
  • Paraprofessionals (Ed-Techs)
  • Parents

Meetings of the committee will be conducted on an ‘as needed’ basis via Zoom (most likely 3 times per year), with the term of membership commencing July 1, 2024, and expiring June 30, 2026. For those looking for more information on the Title I Committee of Practitioners, please see the FAQ.

Those interested in serving on Maine DOE’s Title I Committee of Practitioners Committee should fill out this form by Friday, June 7th, 2024. Questions related to the CoP can be sent to Rita Pello, at rita.pello@maine.gov.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

The Maine DOE Seeking Participants for Title I Committee of Practitioners

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more