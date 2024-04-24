Attorney General Jackley Announces 11 Inmates Charged in State Penitentiary Disturbances

MEDIA ADVISORY: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley Tuesday announced that 11 inmates will face a combined 18 felony charges stemming from the March 27-28 disturbances at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

The inmates face charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, damage to prison property, and starting fires within the prison. The charges were filed Tuesday in Minnehaha County Circuit Court.

“These were dangerous acts that injured two state correctional officers and caused significant damage to prison property,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Inmates found responsible will be held accountable for their actions.”

The 11 inmates and their charges are:

*** Joshua David Vortherms, 45, two counts of Aggravated Assault Against a Department of Corrections employee; and two counts of Simple Assault Against a Department of Corrections employee.

*** Lee David Bernard, 32, one count of Intentional Damage to Property.

*** Taylor Dallas Cook, 22, one count of Intentional Damage to Property.

*** Markos James Fernandez, 19, one count of Intentional Damage to Property.

*** John Welsey Lovejoy, 25, one count of Intentional Damage to Property.

*** Connor David Shockey, 20, one count of Intentional Damage to Property.

*** Michael Chaske White, 50, one count of Intentional Damage to Property.

*** James Ewing, 41, one count of Reckless Burning, and one count of Burning Within a Structure Where a Person is Lawfully Confined.

*** Curtis Carpenter, 39, one count of Reckless Burning, and one count of Burning Within a Structure Where a Person is Lawfully Confined.

*** Michael Hewitt, 41, one count of Reckless Burning, and and one count of Burning Within a Structure Where a Person is Lawfully Confined.

*** Mahlon Kirkie, 35, one count of Reckless Burning, and and one count of Burning Within a Structure Where a Person is Lawfully Confined.

An initial court date for those charged has not yet been scheduled. They are presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

-30-