New Haven Barracks / Burglary - Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5001586
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 04/16/24 – 0421 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bristol Country Store - 3191 South Vermont Route 116, Bristol, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
VICTIM: Bristol Country Store
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 4/16/24 at approximately 0421 hours, The Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks received a report of a burglary at the Bristol Country Store. The store was closed at the time of the incident and no employees were on scene. Investigation revealed that an unknown person broke into the store through the front glass door. The glass door was shattered and various items were taken from the store to include 144 Loon Air e-cigarettes and 84 Loon vape juice cartridges. The total amount stolen in inventory is approximately $4,136.00.
More specific information regarding surveillance footage is forthcoming. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the VSP New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.