New Haven Barracks / Burglary - Request for Information

CASE#: 24B5001586

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 04/16/24 – 0421 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bristol Country Store - 3191 South Vermont Route 116, Bristol, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

VICTIM: Bristol Country Store

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT





ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/16/24 at approximately 0421 hours, The Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks received a report of a burglary at the Bristol Country Store. The store was closed at the time of the incident and no employees were on scene. Investigation revealed that an unknown person broke into the store through the front glass door. The glass door was shattered and various items were taken from the store to include 144 Loon Air e-cigarettes and 84 Loon vape juice cartridges. The total amount stolen in inventory is approximately $4,136.00.





More specific information regarding surveillance footage is forthcoming. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the VSP New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.