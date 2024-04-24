Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Burglary - Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B5001586

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz                      

STATION: New Haven Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 04/16/24 – 0421 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bristol Country Store - 3191 South Vermont Route 116, Bristol, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

VICTIM: Bristol Country Store

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT


ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/16/24 at approximately 0421 hours, The Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks received a report of a burglary at the Bristol Country Store. The store was closed at the time of the incident and no employees were on scene. Investigation revealed that an unknown person broke into the store through the front glass door. The glass door was shattered and various items were taken from the store to include 144 Loon Air e-cigarettes and 84 Loon vape juice cartridges. The total amount stolen in inventory is approximately $4,136.00. 


More specific information regarding surveillance footage is forthcoming. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the VSP New Haven Barracks  at 802-388-4919 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

