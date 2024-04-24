Integrating Gender Transformative Approaches in Women’s Resource Rights

Time: 9.00 - 10.30 AM CEST

Studies have shown that if women had the same access to productive resources as men, they could increase yields on their farms by up to 30 per cent and reduce the number of hungry people in the world by up to 17 per cent.

By empowering women with secure land tenure rights, societies can unlock their potential as agents of change, fostering economic growth, food security and social stability. The Women’s Resource Rights Grant addresses the deep-rooted social and institutional barriers that hinder women's access to land and resources.

This event will share the insights and successes of the Women’s Resource Rights Grant initiative. It will discuss tools and strategies to embed gender transformative approaches in projects focused on securing women's land and resource rights.

Interpretation in French and Spanish will be available.