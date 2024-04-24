Expansive 1927 Castle in Upstate New York’s Millbrook Village to Hit the Auction Stage via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Migdale Castle | Millbrook, NY Spacious interior with ten bedrooms and seventeen baths Luxury amenities including an indoor pool, steam room, wine cellar, and media room Stunning European-inspired castle on 50 acres Additional Tudor style gatehouse for guests and separate staff house

The historic 34,000-square-foot castle and sweeping Catskills views on 200 acres will auction next month at first-ever live auction at Sotheby’s London

The Hudson Valley is an idyllic retreat, with acres and acres of rolling countryside dotted by charming villages and the occasional farm...” — Heather Croner

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Migdale Castle, located in the Village of Millbrook, New York, is set to hit the auction block next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with co listing agent Heather Croner of Heather Croner Real Estate Sotheby’s International Realty. The auction serves as an opportunity to acquire one of the Hudson Valley’s most iconic properties. Starting bids are expected between $4 million and $8 million, with bidding set to open on May 16 via the firm’s online marketplace and close live on May 30 at Sotheby’s London.

The property will be featured as part of Sotheby’s “The Luxury Sales,” a series spanning Hong Kong, London, Paris, and New York. Showcasing the season’s best luxury items tailored to the increasing trend of cross-collecting, the event will include a specialist edit of the best watches, jewelry, real estate, wine and spirits.

The groundbreaking auction is the first-ever exhibition of luxury real estate to gavel live in Europe at Sotheby’s since its inception in 1744, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

Migdale Castle sits on 200 acres of land that are broken into two parcels - one 50-acre piece, and an adjacent 150-acre piece, available for separate sales or together as a unit. The home exists as an expansive four-story residence that occupies 34,000 square feet and encompasses 29 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 12 full baths, 6 half baths, and 12 fireplaces, along with an elevator. A winding private driveway marks the entrance to the property, leading to a renovated 5,000 square-foot gatehouse and opening up to the vast estate beyond. The grand entrance to the home offers sweeping vistas of over 100 acres of meticulously manicured lawns and beautiful gardens, as well as stunning views of the Catskill Mountains.

The home features entertaining spaces designed to emphasize togetherness, fitted with beamed ceilings and fireplaces that exude a sense of timeless warmth and sophistication. A chef’s kitchen serves as the perfect amenity for culinary enthusiasts or those who love to host. Additional structures include a 5,000-square-foot, three-bedroom gatehouse with an attached studio apartment, as well as a 10,000-square-foot staff house adjacent to the castle, accommodating up to six guest apartments.

The residence has a storied past. Its cornerstone was laid in 1927 by the daughter of Andrew Carnegie, who aimed to evoke the grandeur of another famous Carnegie property, Skibo Castle in Scotland. Acquired by its present owners in 2000, they embarked on a four-year renovation project, expanding the property with an additional 100-acre lot to its existing 200 acres, resulting in the unveiling of one of Millbrook’s premier and most expansive estates.

Luxurious amenities at the home abound, including an indoor edgeless pool, a hot tub, a massage room, a steam room, a dry sauna, a 5,000-bottle wine cellar, a 13-seat media room, an athletic room, and a golf simulator. Modern conveniences such as an elevator, central air and heat, and a sprinkler system complement the glamour of the property.

The grounds of the estate offer ample opportunities for outdoor recreation, including a tennis court with a cabana, a playground, and multiple ponds. An additional 100-acre land parcel features additional ponds, an organic garden with a greenhouse, an orchard field, crop fields, and trails. Whether as a family home or as a potential venue for a museum, corporate retreats, or academic institutions, the estate may present unparalleled opportunities for a visionary owner within the Hudson Valley.

"At Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, our qualified bidders have access to the world’s finest inventory of real estate assets, including properties such as Migdale Castle, which are quite evidently fit for royalty," said Chad Roffers, CEO and co-founder of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. "As we identify the next owner at an equally fitting historic event at Sotheby’s London, we will once again showcase our ability to seamlessly facilitate market value on such a grand scale."

Millbrook, New York, provides a serene escape from the city in the Hudson Valley, just an hour and 20 minutes by train from Manhattan. Offering a plethora of outdoor experiences such as riding, birding, hunting, and sport shooting, Migdale Castle serves as the idyllic country retreat from which to explore the rolling, farm-like landscape. Unwind with a delightful dinner on Franklin Avenue or take a leisurely stroll through the town's shops to experience the peaceful tranquility that Millbrook offers.

“The Hudson Valley is an idyllic retreat, with its acres and acres of rolling countryside dotted by charming villages and the occasional farm,” stated Croner, principal broker of Heather Croner Real Estate Sotheby’s International Realty. “But what truly sets it apart is its quick access to the vibrancy of New York City, the most exciting city in the world. Living here, you get the best of both worlds.”

Images of the property can be viewed at conciergeauctions.com

All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The property is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.



As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 38 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,115 offices located in 84 countries and territories worldwide, including 49 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.