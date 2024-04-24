ACS and ISAC Unveil Historic Collaboration: CYTO-Connect Conference to Debut in Perth, Australia
ACS and the ISAC are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration culminating in the inaugural CYTO-Connect conference.
This event promises to be an exciting gathering for cytometrists worldwide to convene in Perth and celebrate advancements in cytometry, particularly in the Asia Pacific region.”700 PENNSYLVANIA AVE. SE, 2ND FLOOR, WASHINGTON, DC 20003, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Australasian Cytometry Society (ACS) and the International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration culminating in the inaugural CYTO-Connect conference. Set to take place at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre from November 27th to 29th, 2025, this momentous event marks a significant milestone, combining the vibrant interdisciplinary engagement and cutting-edge science synonymous with both CYTO and ACS meetings, now hosted for the first time in the Australasian region.
— Dr. Maggie Wang, President of ACS
Perth, renowned for seamlessly blending modern urban charm with breathtaking natural beauty, provides an ideal setting for this landmark occasion. Boasting a walkable city center, pristine beaches, world-class accommodations, and state-of-the-art facilities, Perth stands as a global nexus, directly connected by 30 airlines to 65 destinations worldwide. Sharing time zones with major Asian hubs like Singapore, Hong Kong, and Beijing, it serves as Australia's premier gateway to Asia.
CYTO-Connect endeavors to embody the spirit of unity and collaboration, mirroring Perth's iconic Matagarup Bridge, which symbolizes connection and harmony over the Swan River. "Matagarup," a Noongar word meaning "place where the water is only leg deep, allowing it to be crossed," epitomizes the conference's mission to bridge cytometry communities across the globe, fostering collaboration between regional, disciplinary, clinical, and research interests within cytometry.
Spanning three days, the conference will feature plenary sessions, themed breakouts, and workshops focusing on a wide array of topics ranging from biomedical and environmental applications of cytometry, clinical and diagnostic methods, shared resource laboratory operations, career development, to innovations in quantitative cell sciences and engineering. A major highlight will be the exhibition, showcasing the latest advancements in quantitative cell sciences from leading industry players. Esteemed speakers, including global and regional keynotes, will be announced, promising a forum for groundbreaking discussions and insights.
"We are incredibly excited to unveil the inaugural CYTO-Connect conference, a pioneering initiative between the Australasian Cytometry Society and the International Society for Advancement of Cytometry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to bridge cytometry communities worldwide,” commented Courtney Brooks Kamin, Executive Director of ISAC.
Dr. Jessica P. Houston shared, “Perth, with its unique blend of urban sophistication and stunning natural landscapes, provides the perfect backdrop for fostering groundbreaking discussions and innovations in cytometry. The CYTO-Connect conference is set to be a beacon of interdisciplinary engagement and cutting-edge science, reflecting the spirit of unity and collaboration that is so vividly symbolized by Perth’s Matagarup Bridge.”
In conjunction with CYTO-Connect, attendees are encouraged to extend their stay for a workshop and the 53rd Australasian Society for Immunology meeting, further enriching the scientific and collaborative experience.
Dr. Matthew Linden, co-chair of the meeting, expressed his enthusiasm: "Hosting CYTO-Connect presents a unique opportunity to unite communities, fostering connections within our region and worldwide. We are committed to making this an extraordinary event and eagerly anticipate welcoming you to Perth."
"As President of the Australasian Cytometry Society (ACS), I extend my warmest welcome to all of you to attend CYTO Connect 2025 in Perth, a joint conference by ACS and ISAC. Following the success of CYTOAsia in Singapore in 2017, this event promises to be an exciting gathering for cytometrists worldwide to convene in Perth and celebrate advancements in cytometry, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. I am honored to be a part of this transformative journey that will shape the future of cytometry." Dr. Maggie Wang, President of ACS.
About ACS: The Australasian Cytometry Society (ACS) is dedicated to advancing the knowledge and application of cytometry in the Australasian region, fostering collaboration, innovation, and education to drive breakthroughs in cell analysis and discovery.
About ISAC: The International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) is a global community of scientists, engineers, and practitioners dedicated to advancing the knowledge and application of cytometry worldwide, fostering collaboration and innovation to drive breakthroughs in cell analysis and discovery.
Matt Linden
UWA
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram