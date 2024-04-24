Unistar Technologies Expands Warehouse Capacity to Better Serve Clients

Increased Warehouse Capacity to Enhance Services Nationally

After 15 years of growth, we're excited to be in our new facility and to be able to offer our clients an even higher level of service” — Doug LaPonzina

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unistar Technologies, a leading provider of full-service technology based ITAD solutions and an A+ Rated member of the Better Business Bureau, is excited to announce its move to a new facility with significantly increased warehousing capacity. The relocation to a larger space underscores Unistar Technologies' commitment to meeting the growing needs of its clients and enhancing operational efficiency.

The new warehouse, located in Alpharetta, Georgia, boasts additional warehouse space to accommodate Unistar Technologies' expanding inventory and a more streamlined auditing process. This strategic investment, coupled with its own fleet of trucks, enables the company to handle a wider range of products and handle client excess and surplus hardware promptly, ensuring unparalleled service to its valued clients.

Jason Arem, General Manager of Unistar Technologies, expressed enthusiasm about the move, stating, "Expanding our warehousing capacity is a pivotal step towards better serving our clients. With this larger facility, we can now handle more inventory, reduce lead times, and get our clients a return on investment with greater speed and accuracy. This upgrade aligns with our mission to exceed client expectations and deliver exceptional value."

The decision to invest in a larger warehouse reflects Unistar Technologies' dedication to enhancing its overall ITAD capabilities and maintaining its position as a trusted technology partner. By optimizing warehousing operations, the company aims to further elevate the customer experience and foster more long-term partnerships.

Unistar Technologies extends its appreciation to its clients, partners, and employees for their continued support as it embarks on this exciting new chapter. The company remains committed to delivering innovative technology solutions and driving positive impact in the industry.

For more information about Unistar Technologies and its comprehensive range of technology solutions, please visit www.unistartechnologies.com.

About Unistar Technologies: Unistar Technologies is a leading provider of ITAD solutions, offering a diverse portfolio of services to meet the evolving needs of businesses. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Unistar Technologies is dedicated to empowering its clients with transformative technology solutions.

Contact: Doug LaPonzina

Unistar Technologies

Phone: 678-393-3160

Email: info@unistartechnologies.com

[End of Press Release]