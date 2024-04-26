Engineer's Family Seeks Hope Amidst Gaza's Turmoil: A Call for Global Solidarity
In the face of adversity, we find strength in unity. Your support is our sanctuary.”GAZA, GAZA STRIP, PALESTINE, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the heart of Gaza's unrest, a family's plea for survival emerges, transcending borders and reaching out to the global community for support. Basel Anbar, a Palestinian engineer now residing in the Netherlands, has initiated a humanitarian fundraising campaign to aid his family back home, who are currently enduring the harsh realities of war and displacement.
The Human Story:
Ihab Anbar, a 47-year-old technical engineer from Gaza, along with his family of ten, has faced the unimaginable. The echoes of bombings and relentless gunfire forced them to seek refuge in Rafah, near the Egyptian border. There, they live in a small tent, vulnerable to the elements and lacking basic necessities. The recent destruction of their family home has left them without shelter, and the bombing of Ihab's business—a computer and internet services shop established over two decades ago—has stripped them of their livelihood.
The Campaign:
https://gofund.me/9fb2b411 accessible at Fundraising Campaign for the Anbar Family, is not merely a call for donations but a beacon of hope for Ihab's family. Managed by Basel Anbar, the campaign's goal is to provide immediate relief for food, water, and healthcare, and to rebuild the lives that have been shattered by conflict.
The Impact:
Contributions to this campaign will directly affect the lives of the Anbar family, offering them a chance to rise from the ruins of war. For those who cannot donate, thoughts and prayers are equally cherished.
A Message from Ihab Anbar:
"Thank you from the depths of our hearts for your support and for standing with us during these trying times in our lives."
Closing Note:
The campaign is managed with the utmost integrity by Basel Anbar, who will ensure the safe transfer of funds to his family in Gaza.
Ihab H. M. Anbar
+970 599 850 566
