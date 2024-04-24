Jobma Feature Drop: New Productivity and Collaboration Tools
Updates include universal candidate search, geographical view of candidates, collaborative evaluations, and more.
These new features provide a next-generation virtual interviewing experience, simplify recruitment, and deliver superior results.”MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobma, a premier virtual interviewing platform, today announced a suite of innovative features designed to enhance the video interviewing experience for recruiters and take collaboration to the next level. These powerful additions empower talent acquisition teams to evaluate candidates much more efficiently, collaborate seamlessly, and make data-driven decisions.
— Krishna Kant
Jobma said they have expanded the universal search to include candidate results. This lets recruiters effortlessly search for qualified candidates across the platform, regardless of which position they applied for. The geographical view provides valuable insights with a visual representation of the candidate pool by location.
With the newly introduced green and grey flags, recruiters can customize interview proctoring functionalities to meet their specific needs and ensure a consistent and ethical interviewing experience. The evaluator discussions and remarks feature introduced in a previous update has been expanded to multiple teams for a fairer and enhanced evaluation.
"In today’s competitive talent market, recruiters need every advantage to connect with the best candidates," said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma. "These new features provide a next-generation virtual interviewing experience, simplify recruitment, and deliver superior results.”
In addition to these features, Jobma's latest feature drop includes several other enhancements:
- Platform-wide time-zone setting: Eliminate scheduling headaches with the ability to set a default timezone for your entire platform.
- New ATS integration: Jobma now integrates with Crelate - an end-to-end staffing and recruiting software.
- Ability to set practice questions of any type before the interview starts.
- A webcam test is no longer required for interviews that don’t have video questions for enhanced privacy.
Jobma is committed to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses to build high-performing teams. With these new features, the platform offers an unmatched level of functionality and flexibility for today's modern recruiter. The new release also includes performance improvements to enhance the overall experience with the platform.
About Jobma
Jobma is a virtual interviewing platform trusted by companies across the globe for their end-to-end hiring needs. With Jobma, organizations can screen candidates using video and audio interviews and coding assessments, and collaborate with their teams, all in one place. Jobma’s customers love it for its easy-to-use interface and robust integration support. Jobma is SOC 2 Type II certified, and GDPR and CCPA compliant ensuring the highest level of security and privacy for its users’ data.
For more information about Jobma and its new features, visit www.jobma.com or contact sales@jobma.com
Jobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230 Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States
Abhishek Dhaiya
Jobma
+1 669-777-3374
sales@jobma.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube