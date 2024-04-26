MOUNTRAX Release Back Massager to Enrich On-demand Massage Collection
MOUNTRAX, a pioneer in promoting healthy lifestyles is excited to announce a newly built massage product named Back Massager.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOUNTRAX, a pioneer in promoting healthy lifestyles is excited to announce a newly built massage product named Back Massager. The new member will greatly enrich MOUNTRAX’s massage collection, giving people more flexibility when choosing the right massage tools to relax themselves.
"At MOUNTRAX, our commitment to quality and well-being is unwavering. We strive to elevate our offerings by listening to voices from our customers who come from the most diverse walks of life possible," a spokesperson at MOUNTRAX emphasized.
Back Massager is one of the main products in MOUNTRAX’s massage family, along with the other top selling massage products like foot massager, scalp massger and heated eye mask, MOUNTRAX, now, can deliver a dedicated massage experience for ordinary people in an all-round way.
Why do people need a Back and Neck Massager?
People may feel stressed out after a long day at work or may suffer from back pain. Yes, it is very common, especially for those who are living in fast paced cities, you may experience back pain due to long hours of sitting or standing, lack of exercise, or poor gestures.
Luckily enough, people can always find a solution, MOUNTRAX Back Massager is just the one of the solutions that you can always take using the caring massage, heat therapy and other functions.
But don’t think MOUNTRAX can only provide relief for ordinary people's back muscles, but also for specific areas of pain and tightness, such as neck, shoulder, arm, calf and other parts of the human body.
What exactly can people expect from MOUNTRAX Back Massager with Heat?
Please just check the main functions below:
1.3D Shiatsu Massager: 4 deep-kneading 3D massage nodes and 2 adjustable intensity settings.
2.Heating Zones & 2 Heating Levels: Dual-zone heating and 2 adjustable heat settings.
3.Upgraded Design for Neck Massage: Perfectly fits your neck and back curves to provide better support.
4.Versatile and Portable: Can be used on multiple body parts, including the neck, shoulders, lower & upper back, abdomen, waist, thighs and calves.
Mother’s Day is coming, it is just the right time to prepare a Mother’s Day gift. Why not choose a healthcare product, it is probably the most thoughtful gift and true care for any mothers of different age groups.
About MOUNTRAX:
Established in 2021, the retail company focuses on the research, development, and design of branded innovative lifestyle products, providing ways to share wellness and inspire customers to achieve better well-being worldwide.
MOUNTRAX inspires healthy lifestyles with a carefully curated range of medspa products, including their well-known foot massager, scalp massager, heated eye mask and back massager.
Contact:
Alex
MOUNTRAX
755 8958 2679
marketing@mountrax.net
Alex
MOUNTRAX
755 8958 2679
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube