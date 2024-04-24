Tom Lee Park Playground Named One of 11 Most Unique Playgrounds in the U.S.
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Life on the River playground in Tom Lee Park on the Mississippi River in Downtown Memphis has been named one of the 11 Most Unique Playgrounds in the U.S. by Mental Floss.
The Tom Lee Park playground includes six colossal river creatures, like otter slides, a caterpillar to crawl through and a sturgeon-themed play structure
The 23,000-square-foot playground features a playscape inspired by the Mississippi River. It includes six colossal river creatures, like otter slides, a caterpillar to crawl through and a sturgeon-themed play structure. Signs at the playground provide educational information about the river animals, letting parkgoers know they can slide on the otters the way playful river otters slide down the riverbank, and the endangered Pallid Sturgeon can grow up to six feet long – yikes! The playground, which was designed by Monstrum in collaboration with SCAPE, encourages kids of all ages to climb, run, jump, balance, slide and more in an immersive experience that connects Memphians and visitors with the life of the most storied river in the U.S.
The playground opened with the rest of the all-new, $61 million Tom Lee Park over Labor Day weekend in 2023. Since then more than 410,000 people from across the country and around the world have visited Tom Lee Park.
This is just the latest significant media coverage for the Memphis riverfront this month alone. The London Times included Tom Lee Park among the must-do activities during 48 hours in Memphis in its article This is America’s Most Fun City Right Now — Here’s Why.
About Mental Floss
Since its founding in a Duke University dorm room in 2001, Mental Floss has reached more than 1 billion readers with smart, quirky content presented in a witty, upbeat voice. Mental Floss has won four Webby Awards (including a People’s Choice Webby in 2020), been nominated for an ASME award, and published 15 books, five board games, and a fact-of-the-day calendar. Mental Floss reaches more than 19 million users per month across its site, social media accounts and popular YouTube channel.
About Memphis River Parks Partnership
Memphis River Parks Partnership is a nonprofit public-private partnership that works with and for the people of Memphis to trigger the transformative power of the riverfront. The Partnership connects the people of Memphis to their river through five park districts along five miles of the Mississippi River. The park districts include Tom Lee Park, a 31-acre park on the riverfront in Downtown Memphis, named to honor the heroism of Memphian Tom Lee, who couldn’t swim but saved 32 people when a sternwheeler capsized in the Mississippi River in 1925. More information is available at memphisriverparks.org.
