Sense-Ability Hypnotherapy & Coaching Is Recognised As The ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Winning Company For Oxford, 2024

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jane Pendry of Sense-Ability Hypnotherapy and Coaching is delighted to receive the 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ status as one of the “Best Hypnotherapists” for her Oxfordshire-based Hypnotherapy business again this year. Jane reached the required standard with ease, cracking the ThreeBestRated 50-Point Inspection standard, which included rating all aspects of her service including awards, accreditations and reviews

Jane Pendry & Her Expertise

Jane specialises in working with more complex issues, particularly Emetophobia, or the Fear of Vomiting, other complex phobias, and traumas related to loss, grief and relationship break-ups, bullying, coercive control or gaslighting.

Jane’s approach is founded on Solution Focused Hypnotherapy – a fusion of core elements of tried and tested Solution Focused Brief Therapy and the ancient wisdom of hypnosis.

Solution Focused Hypnotherapy utilises a tried and tested talking therapy approach that keeps clients focused on now and the future. Using carefully framed questions, clients begin to imagine a better future, and take steady steps towards it. Jane’s approach is to calm and strengthen the nervous system, while helping clients change the way they think, act and react with suggestion-based hypnosis and Solution Focused conversations.

This growth and healing process is a very pleasant way to address common mental health issues as it focuses on the outcomes the client wants, rather than the problems. Change can be rapid and transformational, or made in steady steps at a pace that feels right for the client.

Solution Focused Hypnotherapy is like getting the electricians in to take out old faulty wiring and upgrading it with new circuits. Clients lay down new neural pathways that embed more helpful patterns of thinking and acting.

Visual imagery and gentle suggestions during hypnotherapy sessions help change the way the body and mind reacts to previously stressful situations.

Last year Jane developed her Sense-Ability Pathways which combine Solution Focused Hypnotherapy and the Sense-Ability Emotional Regulation Toolkit which includes somatic (body and mind) exercises to help clients take control of stress, fear, anxiety and low mood. The toolkit includes breathing exercises, mindfulness techniques, NLP tapping and vagus nerve hacks.

Jane’s unique approach was recognised when Jane was awarded the Most Unique Hypnotherapy & Coaching Practice 2024 in the Global Health & Pharma Awards this year. Jane has also been awarded Prestige Hypnotherapist, London & South East, 2023-24.

This year Jane added Gut Directed Hypnotherapy to her services. Her additional training with the Clinical Hypnotherapy School, specialists in medical hypnosis, means she can now offer Professor Whorwell’s Gut Directed medically trialled protocol, recommended by the NHS. Many people with trauma and complex phobias suffer from gut issues so this new service fitted well with her current specialisms.

Jane is now planning to reach more clients by providing group coaching for managing emetophobia symptoms – a debilitating condition that affects every part of a sufferer's life – and group Gut Directed Hypnotherapy. She continues to update the free resources on her website which include useful articles, case studies and guided meditations.

Jane is an expert in handling issues around trauma, insomnia, depression, OCD, phobias, break-ups, grief, loss, pain, exam stress & emetophobia. Please check her website to attend an online session with her!

