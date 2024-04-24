FACE FORWARD INTERNATIONAL STARTS 2024 WITH AN ABUNDANCE OF CHANGE
Charity Announces New Co-Chairs of its Physician Advisory Board, a Newly Designed Website and a New Home for Survivors to Heal and Recover After Surgery.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2007, Face Forward International has been providing free, life changing reconstructive surgery and emotional support services to survivors of domestic abuse, human trafficking, acts of war, hate crimes and cruelty around the globe. The first quarter of 2024 has already proven to be another pivotal transition in the charity's growth and expansion in Los Angeles, Dallas and globally into Dubai. In the first quarter of the year, the charity named Dr. Marc Mani (Beverly Hills) and Dr. Rod Rohrich (Dallas) as Co-chairs of its Physician Advisory Board. Both surgeons are well-known, highly respected innovators in the world of plastic and reconstructive surgery and bring a wealth of skill and knowledge to provide the survivors that Face Forward serves with the best quality of care.
“It’s been an honor to work with Face Forward over the past eight years,” noted Dr. Mani. “In my practice we have several of their brave and inspiring survivors under our care at any given time. The charity doesn’t just provide the opportunity for extensive reconstructive surgery, but critically offers emotional support in preparation and continuation of their surgical treatment.”
The charity currently flies patients from all over the world to Los Angeles or Dallas, with continued global growth plans set on Dubai, to receive treatment from world-class surgeons and medical providers to treat injuries sustained from acts of violence including, broken bones, scars, acid burns in addition to implant and tattoo removals for survivors of sex trafficking.
“Just because someone can’t afford the high, rising costs of reconstructive surgery, doesn’t mean they aren’t deserving of it,” said Face Forward International Founder/CEO, Deborah Alessi. “The patients we serve have survived some of the most unthinkable, horrific crimes against humanity, and regardless of income, deserve to receive care from ‘the best of the best’. We are confident that Drs. Mani and Rohrich are the absolute best surgeons for the Co-Chair roles, and know that their skills and leadership will help us change even more lives and the charity will thrive even more.”
“It is a privilege to associate with Face Forward, a non-profit that genuinely gives back in a meaningful way by providing restorative services to those suffering from domestic violence.”, added Dr. Rod Rohrich, Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. “Face Forward provides services that restore individuals both physically and emotionally. I am honored to be part of this giving back and providing surgical assistance
to these survivors.”
In addition to naming new Physician co-chairs, Face Forward International also recently revamped their website www.faceforwardintl.org with the help of L.A. based website designers ENTHUSIAST Inc. Included on the site is a link to the organization's new Amazon Wish: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3ERIGQ71JBY66?ref_=wl_share , to help the charity furnish, decorate and make their newly donated Face Forward International House, a true “Home” for all the survivors in Los Angeles for their long and short term stays.
Located in the beautiful and tranquil mountains of the Lake Encino area, this home provides survivors a peaceful place for respite during their surgical stays. Previously the organization relied on hotels, apartments, AirBNB or host families to house survivors during visits. Face Forward survivors receive direct surgical services, emotional counseling, and a “concierge care package of support services” all organized by the charity – all free of charge, thanks to donor support.
“We exist to help empower survivors to thrive and move forward with confidence,” said Face Forward Executive Director Mandi Budd, “Having our own Home has been a dream for so many years, and now thanks to the generosity of a giant-hearted donor who wished to remain anonymous, that dream has become a reality. We have seen such success in recent years housing our survivors together during their surgical stays, and the amount of love and peer support they provide each other along their healing journeys is truly beyond measure. This is an exciting new chapter for our organization after overcoming numerous obstacles and challenges the past few years. 2024 is definitely bringing amazing changes for Face Forward, but we can only keep doing what we do, with the help of generous donors who provide financial and in-kind support!”
The charity is also excited to be hosting its first of many future fundraising events at the new home. On April 25th, along with corporate partner Olivela, they will host an invite only, pop-up, “High Tea Sip and Shop” event, with all tickets, and 20% of sale proceeds supporting Face Forward International.
Face Forward International was founded on the principle that survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, and cruel acts should have access to surgical care and emotional counseling regardless of their level of income. We exist to bridge this gap and provide these services, free of charge to survivors. Face Forward enables women, children, and men to reconstruct their lives inside and out for a brighter future. We always welcome support in the form of donations, sponsorship, and partnerships to advance our mission. An average patient’s treatment and visit costs approximately $11,000, and in 2023 alone, Face Forward provided over $2 Million in free treatment services to survivors from 6 different countries and 9 states across America. Together we are truly changing lives… one survivor at a time.
