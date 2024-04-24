Richard Lynch Follows #1 Charting Single with Country and Christian Radio Releases

The traditional country singer-songwriter releases “Grandpa and Grandma” to Christian Radio, and “Glad Our Bridge Has Burned” to Country Radio.

WAYNESVILLE, OH, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Lynch, the Ohio-based country music artist known for his authentic storytelling, is set to release two new singles that showcase his ability to craft compelling narratives through song. The singles, “Grandpa and Grandma” and “Glad Our Bridge has Burned,” each tell a unique story that resonates with listeners on different levels.

“Grandpa and Grandma” is a heartfelt tribute to family and heritage, inspired by conversations between Richard and his keyboard player, Tony Williams, about their Eastern Kentucky roots. The song reflects on the values of hard work, faith, and family, highlighting the importance of Appalachian culture. Richard’s father, who was one of nine siblings, and Tony’s father, one of eleven, provided the rich backdrop for the song’s narrative. The track holds a special significance as it was the favorite song of their late guitar player, Tim Bennington, adding a poignant layer to its release. “Grandpa and Grandma” will be promoted to Christian radio, offering a message of hope and resilience. It is the follow-up to his #1 Christian Voice Magazine single, “High Above the Midnight Sky”.

On the other hand, “Glad Our Bridge has Burned” takes a different tone, drawing inspiration from a local Cincinnati news story. The song was inspired by the story of a semi-truck crash on the I-75 Brent Spence Bridge that caused a massive fire, leading to the closure and repair of the bridge for months. Richard also weaves in personal stories, including his wife’s father’s recounting of a dramatic falling out with her mother, resulting in a humorous yet poignant country narrative. Despite its seemingly dark subject matter, the track embodies Richard’s ability to find light and humor in life’s challenges, making it a standout country song. “Glad Our Bridge has Burned” will be promoted to country radio, promising to captivate audiences with its engaging storytelling.

Richard Lynch’s career spans over four decades, during which he has amassed a remarkable list of country hits and chart-toppers, both domestically and internationally. His music has been recognized by Billboard Magazine, Taste Of Country, The Boot, CCM Magazine, Country Music People, Maverick, and numerous other publications. Richard has also made appearances on WSM Radio Nashville, RFD TV, Fox TV, and various other platforms. Known for his collaborative spirit, Richard has recorded duets with legendary artists such as Ronnie McDowell, Leona Williams, and Grammy Winner Rhonda Vincent.

Beyond his music career, Richard Lynch is deeply involved in his community and beyond. He is the proud owner of Keepin’ It Country Farm in Waynesville, OH, and is the co-founder of the Love Tattoo Foundation, an organization dedicated to assisting veterans. www.richardlynchband.com