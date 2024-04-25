Official Launch: Mississauga Mayor's School Cricket 2024

Acting Mayor of Mississauga addressing the young cricketers Eugenia Malamud - Deputy Chair of CIMA Canada addressing the gathering School cricket team posing with a trophy and medals

Ontario Schools Cricket Association Launches Mississauga Mayor's School Cricket Tournament

Lifelong love of healthy active living through cricket” — OSCA

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) proudly announced the launch of the Mississauga Mayor's School Cricket Tournament at Mississauga City Hall. Acting Mayor and Ward 8 Councillor Matt Mahoney welcomed over 150 Peel school cricketers and guests.

Cricket, deeply rooted in Mississauga's cultural heritage, has gained popularity among school-age children and youth. Over 100 Mississauga schools now embrace the sport at various levels, making it one of the fastest-growing sports in local schools.

The Mayor's School Cricket Awards, hosted by OSCA, inspire young cricketers and promote healthy, active living through cricket. These awards recognize excellence on and off the field, emphasizing participation and the spirit of fair play. The event celebrates not only achievements in cricket but also inclusivity and camaraderie. It acknowledges individuals who positively contribute to the community, while also recognizing dedicated volunteers and coaches.

"We were delighted to partner with the PDSB and DPCDSB to provide young cricketers with opportunities to learn, try, practice and compete in cricket", said Ken Jeffers President of the Ontario Schools Cricket Association. "We are thankful for TD Bank Group, Rogers Communications and Pattison Outdoor Advertising for their generous support and encouragement and for their investment in the program."

"The OSCA Mississauga Mayor's School Cricket Program is a shining example of how sports can bring us together and highlight the best of our city," said Mississauga Acting Mayor and Ward 8 Councillor, Matt Mahoney. "This program develops athletic skills while instilling important values such as discipline, perseverance, and camaraderie. It is a testament to what can be achieved through hard work and determination. Congratulations to all the champions, players, coaches, and organizers for making Mississauga proud!"

"As the founding partner of OSCA, CIMA Canada takes great pride in witnessing the remarkable journey OSCA has embarked upon since its inception four years ago", said Eugenia Malamud Deputy Chair of CIMA Canada. "It is the collaborative efforts and vision that propelled CIMA's school cricket initiative into the thriving organization we know today as OSCA, dedicated to nurturing cricket in schools across our province."

"Peel District School Board recognizes the profound impact that diverse sports, such as cricket, can have on the holistic development of our students" said Dr. David Green Chair of the Peel District School Board "through our community partnerships such as with OSCA, we aim to cultivate an environment where every child can thrive through active living, fostering a sense of belonging and empowerment within our student population."

"This event, in itself, illustrates the growth and popularity of cricket among the youth in our community and we are very pleased to be part of this exciting opportunity," said Marianne Mazzorato, Director of Education, DPCDSB.

“We're excited to see the Ontario Schools Cricket Association kick off their spring cricket season and are thrilled to continue with our sponsorship," said Jackie Leung, Senior Marketing Manager, New to Canada & Multicultural Segments. "At TD, we recognize the importance of sport in helping community members share positive experiences, while building meaningful connections. Investing in the communities where we live, work and play has always been very important to us."

"We are proud to support the Ontario Schools Cricket Association's goal to growing the sport of cricket among young Canadians," said Navdeep Bains, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Rogers Communications. "Investing in youth sports is a great way to make a meaningful impact in the lives of young people by giving them access to mentors, building confidence, and helping them learn important life skills."

Mayor's School Cricket Awards 2024 (HIGHLIGHT REEL)