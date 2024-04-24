Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Keeps Thousands of Youths in School in Mexico and Enhances Their Academic Scoring
A photo capturing students, teachers, and the principal gathered together to express gratitude for the distribution of essential furniture.
LIFE sends over 30,000 Vital Pieces of Furniture in Cooperation with Furniture Reuse Solutions (FRS) to Hundreds of Schools in Mexico, Lowering Dropout Rates.
The students are more focused and engaged, contributing to the social and economic development of our communities.”SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schools in Mexico are facing an academic crisis. According to the OECD, Mexico has one of the worst educational outcomes and school dropout rates in the world. With 42% of the population facing severe poverty and only 16.58% of the government spending budget allocated to education, many children and teenagers are falling through the cracks. They arrive at school hungry, lacking lunches and essential school supplies. Once there, they make do with inadequate desks and chairs, while many are left standing due to insufficient seating. Deprived of essential resources, students battle to maintain academic performance.
— Gerardo Solis, Secretary of Education, Baja California, Mexico
Since 2023, LIFE has been supporting education in Mexico by sending much-needed furniture to underserved schools. In coordination with FRS, the two humanitarian giants have successfully sent over 30,000 pieces of school furniture including desks, chairs, filing cabinets, cafeteria tables, and more. The deliveries have positively impacted 141 schools improving education outcomes for 38,125 students.
Most recently, LIFE sent 517 cafeteria tables to a school in Baja, Mexico giving 6,000 students a place to eat, study, and socialize during their break times. With proper nutrition and a conducive eating environment, the students attending the school have seen an overall increase in well-being and a boost in their academic performance.
According to Gerardo Solis, Baja California Secretary of Education, the impact of these donations is already evident: “The students are more focused and engaged, contributing to the social and economic development of our communities.” This acknowledgment underscores the profound effect that such initiatives have on the educational landscape and broader societal progress.
This project is part of a larger collaboration between FRS and LIFE to furnish the underserved with essential furniture, enabling them to thrive in their environments. They have been providing furniture to organizations, schools, families, and individuals in need across North America since 2020. Last year alone, FRS and LIFE shipped $3.2 million in furniture to organizations across Missouri, California, Arizona, Oregon, and Montana.
Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of Life for Relief and Development, emphasizes the organization's commitment: “LIFE has been partnering with FRS since 2020, sending furniture to domestic charities to uplift their programs. Now, we are pleased to extend our support to schools in Mexico, recognizing the transformative effect it has on students’ lives within these communities.”
Based in Southfield, Michigan, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian organization. It has earned a four-star rating and a 99% score from Charity Navigator. LIFE is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to individuals, irrespective of their race, gender, religion, or cultural heritage. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
