Under Secretary Lago Delivers Remarks at the 2024 U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Legislative Summit

Tuesday, April 23, 2024

WASHINGTON - Today, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago delivered keynote remarks on maximizing export opportunities for U.S. Hispanic-owned businesses during the 2024 U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Legislative Summit at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C.

Under Secretary Lago later provided separate opening remarks during the summit’s Building Bridges to Global Markets special session, where she highlighted ITA’s Global Diversity Export Initiative strategic partnership with the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. She also underscored ITA’s support for businesses seeking to expand into international markets, including the more than 5 million Hispanic-owned businesses that contribute over $800 billion annually to the U.S. economy.

Lastly, in recognition of its notable success in export growth, Under Secretary Lago presented an Export Achievement Certificate to Aeronautical Systems Incorporated (ASI), a Hispanic-owned small business based in Reston, Virginia, specializing in manufacturing, repairs and operations services for military platforms.

Secretary Marisa Lago presents an Export Achievement Certificate to Carlos Pichardo, president of Aeronautical Systems Incorporated, Tuesday during the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C. (Photo/ITA)



