ThoughtFarmer Named One of the Best Workplaces™ in Canada
Company recognized with this honour based on employee feedback highlighting its workplace culture and dedication to employee growth and developmentVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThoughtFarmer is proud to announce that the company has been recognized on the 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Canada List.
This prestigious list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® institute, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviours. This year’s list captures the experience and sentiment of 330,000 employees across the country.
ThoughtFarmer is a leading intranet software provider offering award-winning solutions designed to boost employee engagement, enhance internal communications, and streamline collaboration and processes. The company's core mission is to "Make Work Better," and this accolade is a testament to the successful realization of that mission within its own organization.
"I’m thrilled to be recognized with this honour on behalf of my outstanding team, whose dedication and innovation have been instrumental in our company's sustained growth and success," said Darren Gibbons, President and Co-Founder of ThoughtFarmer. "We are deeply committed to fostering a positive workplace culture and ensuring employee satisfaction, and receiving this recognition is incredibly gratifying."
Great Place To Work measures the differences in survey responses across demographic groups and roles within each organization to assess both the quality and consistency of the employee experience. This study offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture.
“The competition to achieve the designation of Best Workplaces in Canada is fierce, with over 900 companies competing. The only way to be recognized is to invest in an exceptional employee experience, and have this focus permeate every part of the organization,” said Nancy Fonseca, SVP Client Services, Great Place To Work.
About ThoughtFarmer
ThoughtFarmer is a leading intranet platform with a mission to make work better by helping employees share knowledge, stay informed, and feel connected. The company’s award-winning software enables organizations to easily customize, deploy, and maintain a modern intranet that fosters high adoption and engagement, improving communication, increasing collaboration, and streamlining processes.
For further information, visit thoughtfarmer.com
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place To Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries.
