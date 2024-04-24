PhoenixTeam Designated as One of MISMO's First Certified Consultants, Shaping the Future of Mortgage Industry Standards

PhoenixTeam MISMO: Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhoenixTeam is proud to announce it is one of MISMO’s first Certified Consultants. This new certification program was announced in January at MISMO's 2024 Winter Summit, where PhoenixTeam was named an early applicant. MISMO's Certified Consultant Program verifies PhoenixTeam's industry domain knowledge, proficiency with MISMO standards, and commitment to supporting the MISMO community.

MISMO, the Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization, created the Certified Consultant Program to meet a strong and growing business need for such expertise to help organizations begin or continue adopting MISMO standards. The program framework includes a multi-step process to verify that each consultant company meets the criteria outlined in the program requirements. The certification encompasses a comprehensive range of designations, positioning PhoenixTeam as a trailblazer in multiple facets of mortgage operations, specifically, residential mortgage origination and servicing as well as mortgage technology strategic planning and operational efficiency planning.

"We have been deeply involved with MISMO for the past five years and could not be more thrilled to be one of its first Certified Consultants," said Tanya Brennan, CEO and Managing Partner of PhoenixTeam. "This achievement reflects our ongoing efforts to empower our clients with the latest MISMO solutions and insights to thrive in our industry."

As a MISMO member since 2019, PhoenixTeam serves as trusted advisors, contributing its expertise towards evolving industry standards. This collaboration empowers PhoenixTeam to offer clients unparalleled subject matter knowledge and insights into how best to prepare their systems and organizations to embrace and adopt the new standards. PhoenixTeam’s deep involvement includes MISMO Champion Level membership, Residential Governance Committee membership, MISMO Bootcamp engagements, and team members who are Certified MISMO Standards Professionals (CMSP®) and Associate MISMO Standards Professionals (AMSP™). Additionally, PhoenixTeam facilitates 20 workgroups across various mortgage industry standards areas, and provides bronze level sponsorship at MISMO Summits.

This partnership with MISMO is a cornerstone of PhoenixTeam’s vision of enabling homeownership through technology. Celebrating this honor, PhoenixTeam looks forward to continuing our ongoing partnership as a Certified Consultant with MISMO, contributing to an even more efficient, innovative, and consumer-friendly mortgage landscape.

About PhoenixTeam

PhoenixTeam is a technology company that specializes exclusively in the design, delivery, and care of mortgage technology solutions in federal and commercial spaces. Our dream is to enable affordable and accessible homeownership for all Americans through customer-centric technology solutions. We believe that by bringing joy and purpose back to software development while bridging the gap between technology and business teams, we can really make a difference in the lives of clients and homeowners everywhere. PhoenixTeam is a minority and woman-owned small business headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. For more information about PhoenixTeam, visit www.phoenixoutcomes.com.