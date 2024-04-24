GURNICK ACADEMY WINS CAPPS’ FIRST PLACE COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD, AGAIN
Noha Elbaz, Gurnick Academy’s Fresno Campus director, accepted this year's award on behalf of her campus.
Service for the Academy included multiple partnerships with other organizations. Whereby, faculty, staff, and students rallied for the Walk to End Alzheimer's.®
Students, staff, and faculty helped multiple times in service efforts for a local homeless shelter, the Poverello House.
Gurnick Academy’s Fresno Campus has received the gold award by the California Association of Private Postsecondary Schools for Excellence in Community Service.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts, Fresno Campus, is humbled to receive the gold award from the California Association of Private Postsecondary Schools (CAPPS)* for Excellence in Community Service. CAPPS conferred the award to the Academy during a ceremony concurring with the CAPPS Legislative Policy Conference from April 15–16, 2024.
This marks the fourth straight year for the Academy to win a CAPPS service award in the large school category (winning first place in 2021 and 2022 and third place last year), highlighting the school’s commitment to supporting those most in need within the communities where our faculty, staff, and students work and live.
“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by CAPPS this year for our community involvement,” says Noha Elbaz, Gurnick Academy’s Fresno Campus director. “We’ve worked with a variety of different groups.” Elbaz acknowledges that students, faculty, and staff working alongside key partnerships to drive effective efforts are the reason for the success.
From small, random acts of kindness, such as dough-for-dough bake sales for the Alzheimer’s Association®, to mass meal preparations at the Poverello House, the school’s efforts with crucial partnerships doubled its value to local communities. One such partnership was the Colorado Grill.
The Colorado Grill food truck was on hand Friday, September 1, when more than 29 students and friends collected 21 donations for the Central California Blood Center. In all, more than 60 lives were saved. As students gave, so did the business. “By the end, Colorado Grill was pleased to donate 25 percent of their overall sales to the school’s Alzheimer’s fundraiser.
Additionally, the campus participated in Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, October 21. Over 30 participants, including students, student ambassadors, staff, and faculty, walked this year. “Each year, the walk continues to bring out the best in us and the very best in our communities,” says Mani Syrisack Le, Student Services manager. Of significance was the campus’s fundraising goal of $2,500, and they met their goal exactly.
“We appreciate their support and efforts in the community,” says Zack Suggs, Northern California Alzheimer’s Association® senior director. Suggs says Gurnick Academy sent students to volunteer at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s,® providing first aid services, registration volunteers, and route monitors. “We appreciate their support and efforts in the community,” says Suggs.
Per the campus culture, Fred Faridian, Vice President of Campus Operations, adds, “At Gurnick, we not only measure our community involvement by the scale and variety of the contributions but also by the depth of impact and the genuine connections forged. We stay committed to uplifting, empowering, and inspiring our faculty, staff, and students to come up with meaningful ways to interact and give back to the communities we serve,” says Faridian.
Gurnick Academy believes that we must give back and serve within the community where we live and work. Helping those most in need is embodied in the ethos of the healthcare worker; this is the school’s chance to model that behavior and offer ample opportunity for students to do so. If you are a non-profit or philanthropic organization that could benefit from a collaborative partnership to support your cause, please reach out by visiting gurnick.edu/gives-back/.~
Want to see our effort? Watch a video about this year’s service work here.
*CAPPS’s primary mission is to serve the California private postsecondary sector by advocating for the interests of its members and students. The CAPPS Excellence in Community Service Awards were inaugurated in 2016 to recognize CAPPS-member schools demonstrating exceptional commitment to their communities.
Gurnick Academy is a private vocational career training school offering nursing, medical imaging, and allied health programs. It operates six campuses in California, with locations in Concord, Fresno, Modesto, Sacramento, San Jose, and Van Nuys. Gurnick Academy trains over 3,000 future healthcare workers annually across California and the United States.
Gurnick Academy Fresno Campus CAPPS Excellence in Community Service Gold Winner 2024