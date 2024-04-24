Submit Release
Electroninks Opens New APAC Facility

Takashi Mochizuki, Head of Asia Business

Kazutaka Ozawa, Technical Director

KY Liu, Taiwan Application Development Manager

Electroninks continues global expansion with new facility and increased production capabilities

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electroninks, the leader in metal complex inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, today announced the official opening of the company’s APAC facility in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan. The facility includes offices, a full technical/field support lab, as well as full ink production for customers using Electroninks’ metal-complex inks in-region. The new operation enables increased and redundant ink production capabilities, with additional engineering staff to work with customers directly in APAC. In addition, the company has also hired Takashi Mochizuki as APAC Business Manager, KY Liu as Taiwan Application Development Manager and Kazutaka Ozawa as Technical Director. Combined, these new members have more than 40 years of experience in conductive inks and semiconductor industries. They will work closely with the rest of the global operations and customers.

In addition to the new reactors and ink production tools, there is a full QA/QC lab and analytical equipment for ink qualification. The APAC facility also has a full engineering support lab complete with printing tools including new screen printers, spray coaters and inkjet printers – that match equipment going into production lines at customer sites. With the new staff and additional equipment, global customers will receive significantly improved logistics with shorter product lead times and faster technical support.

“This new facility marks an important milestone of growth and achievement for our company, and significantly improves our ability to serve the global market,” stated Melbs LeMieux, president and cofounder of Electroninks. “We appreciate the support of the local officials and our partners in Kaohsiung to bring this project to completion.”

For more information on Electroninks products and solutions, please visit www.electroninks.com

About Electroninks

Electroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the commercialization of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complementary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.

Electroninks’ metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, manufacturing flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company’s conductive inks provide reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal to reduce the manufacturing costs and complexity.

