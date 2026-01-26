Soane Materials to Present at ACI Annual Meeting & Industry Convention 2026

Liz Huth-Helriegel, Business Development Director of Cleaning Products

New regenerative materials technology available to license for manufacturing companies without need for change to production equipment

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soane Materials , the leading regenerative materials innovation and IP licensing company, today announced that Elizabeth Huth-Helriegel, business development director for SoaneClean at Soane Materials, will present during Session 1 at the 2026 Innovation Showcase , “The Sheet You Don’t Know Yet: Expanding Beyond the Laundry Room” on Wednesday, February 4th at 9:30-11AM in Grand Ballroom 8A with a special focus on the material science principles behind an innovative new technology platform, including biodegradation characteristics, formulation flexibility, and comparative performance.This presentation introduces the SoMatrix Core platform, a next-generation water-activated matrix designed to expand the possibilities for solid-format cleaning products. The platform is bio-based and biodegradable, while also capable of supporting higher surfactant loading and maintaining stability for enzymes, fragrances and even bleach. For laundry applications, that combination enables performance on par with liquids and pods, but in a much lighter, more flexible format. Because the chemistry can be tuned for different functions, it isn’t limited to laundry—there’s potential for dishwashing, hard-surface cleaning, and even personal care applications.“It is an absolute honor to present this platform at the American Cleaning Institute and contribute to the industry’s ongoing dialogue about what comes next,” states Elizabeth Huth-Helriegel. “The cleaning industry has made meaningful progress on sustainability while working within a model built around water-heavy formulas and plastic packaging - and that work matters. What our platform offers is an opportunity to rethink the model entirely. This next era is meant to build on past progress with smarter, more efficient material solutions designed for where the industry needs to go next.”The platform can be customized for a wide range of applications, including highly sustainable laundry sheets, dishwasher sheets, soap sheets, dissolvable toilet brush heads, and more. The company’s first available license, the SoaneClean Laundry Detergent Sheet Platform, is meticulously engineered to deliver unprecedented cleanliness that is gentle on fabrics yet tough on stains. It allows for a high level of cleaning actives, providing a cleaner and more effective wash with less material. For the same equivalent unit dose, our technology delivers 30-50% more cleaning actives than traditional detergents, boosting cleaning performance, scent, and overall laundry results. Most importantly, the license enables sustainability-minded manufacturers to commercialize a new product in as little as four months, rather than the years it typically takes in traditional product development.For more information on the licensing opportunities with Soane Materials and detailed application specifications, please visit www.soanematerials.com , or to schedule a meeting with Elizabeth (Liz) Huth-Helriegel, Business Development Director of SoaneClean, click here: https://calendly.com/ehuth-helriegel-soanetechnologies/30min About Soane MaterialsSoane Materials, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is the leading regenerative materials innovation and IP licensing company working passionately in the development of bio-based and biodegradable materials designed to replace plastics and petrochemicals in various consumer and industrial applications. By integrating advanced material science with scalable manufacturing processes, Soane Materials delivers high-performance solutions for industries seeking sustainable alternatives. For more information on Soane Materials, please visit www.soanematerials.com

